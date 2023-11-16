Media report Western officials' estimates of Russian losses

Ukraine’s partners in the West estimate that Russia’s losses since the beginning of its full-time invasion of Ukraine amount to between 300,000 and 400,000 military personnel.

Source: The Guardian, citing Western officials who spoke during a briefing on conditions of anonymity

Details: Russia has sustained casualties of between 300,000 and 400,000 killed and wounded in the war in Ukraine so far. The officials did not specify the share of fatalities.

They added that Russia "is losing between 500 and 1,000 a day" in the heavy fighting near the city of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine.

In a comment about the situation on the front, the officials said that Ukraine’s counteroffensive on the Zaporizhzhia front has "essentially culminated", although "three brigades" are believed to have crossed the Dnipro River near Kherson.

The Western officials said they expected Ukrainian forces to make incremental "village at a time" progress similar to the summer campaign in the south.

Background:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also estimates Russia’s casualties at around 315,000 military personnel.

In late October, UK Defence Intelligence estimated that Russia’s losses amounted to up to 190,000 killed and wounded and up to 290,000, including those who would be able to return to the battlefield after recovery.

Support UP or become our patron!