Media rips Republican efforts to challenge election certification
Fox News contributor Joe Concha says the media was not on a soap box when Democrats issued challenges to Republican presidential victories in 2000, 2004, and 2016.
Former first lady Michelle Obama closed out a star-studded “Celebrate Georgia!” drive-in concert event on Sunday by delivering an impassioned plea by video to help Democrats retake control of the U.S. Senate by winning two runoff elections on Jan. 5.
President Trump stood little chance of compelling Congress to change the stimulus package or defense funding bill. So why did he take a stand on both pieces of legislation?
Israel's internal security agency on Monday released details about a detained Palestinian suspected of killing an Israeli settler in the occupied West Bank last month. The Shin Bet identified the suspect as Muhammad Cabha, 40, from a village near Jenin in the northern West Bank. Cabha is suspected of killing Esther Horgan, a 53-year-old mother of six, while she was out jogging in a forest near her home in the West Bank settlement of Tel Manashe on Dec. 20.
Members of the Shi'ite Hazara minority in Pakistan who have blockaded a highway in Quetta with the bodies of slain coal miners said on Tuesday they will not withdraw until Prime Minister Imran Khan meets them and the killers are brought to justice. Islamic State militants slit the throats of 11 miners in a residential compound near a mine site in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Sunday, filming the entire incident and later posting it online. Thousands of Hazaras have since staged a protest, arranging the coffins across a highway in the provincial capital Quetta.
Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling condemned President Trump’s call with Georgia’s secretary of state, saying, “I personally found it to be something that was not normal, out of place and nobody I know who would be president would do something like that to a secretary of state."
Julian Assange could be a free man as early as Wednesday after a British judge ruled that he cannot be extradited to the US because there is a risk he will kill himself in prison. Wikileaks founder Assange is wanted by the US Government for publishing thousands of classified documents in 2010 and 2011 relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars. But Assange’s 11 year battle against extradition finally appeared to draw to a close on Monday after District Judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled the 49-year-old should not be sent to the US by "reason of mental health". Despite the “strong public interest” in abiding by treaty obligations between the UK and the US, Ms Baraitser concluded that there was a “substantial” risk of suicide if Assange is handed over to the US authorities. In a 132 page ruling, Ms Baraitser drew on the expert evidence of five psychiatrists who diagnosed the Wikileaks founder with depression, traits of autism and suicidal thoughts.
Former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter will not attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. It marks the first time the couple, 96 and 93, will have missed the ceremonies since Carter was sworn in as the 39th president in 1977. A spokeswoman at The Carter Center in Atlanta said the Carters have sent Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris their “best wishes” and “look forward to a successful administration.”
Interpol rejected previous warrant issued for Mr Trump and other officials in June
Russian military investigators are now treating the Nov. 9 downing of a helicopter over Armenia as "wilful murder", a more serious charge than the previous "death through negligence", Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing a source. A Russian Mi-24 helicopter was shot down over Armenia near the border with a region belonging to Azerbaijan, killing two crew members and injuring another, just few hours before a Moscow-brokered peace deal over Nagorno-Karabakh was reached. Heavy fighting between Azerbaijan, which has the political backing of Turkey, and ethnic Armenian forces over the mountainous region had been raging for six weeks at the time of the incident.
Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) became the latest to add his name to a growing list of GOP lawmakers who have come out against their colleagues' plan to object to the Electoral College certification on Wednesday.In a statement, Scott echoed some of his fellow Republicans like Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) who, despite being allies of President Trump, are concerned about the precedent such an action would set, Axios notes.Scott said he has seen no evidence suggesting any state should have their results flipped based on allegations of widespread voter fraud and "there is no constitutionally viable means for Congress to overturn an election wherein the states have certified and sent their Electors." But it wasn't just his legal viewpoint holding him back. He added that he disagrees with the objectors "both in principle and in practice," pointing out that "for their theory to work, [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi [D-Calif.] and House Democrats would have to elect Donald Trump president rather than [President-elect] Joe Biden. That is not going to happen today, not today, or any other day." Read more at Axios and check out Scott's full statement here.More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun
A Wisconsin prosecutor announced Tuesday that he will not file criminal charges against a white police officer who shot a Black man in the back in Kenosha last summer, leaving him paralyzed and setting off sometimes violent protests in the city. Officer Rusten Sheskey’s shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23, captured on bystander video, turned the nation’s spotlight on Wisconsin during a summer marked by protests over police brutality and racism. More than 250 people were arrested in the days that followed, including 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, a self-styled medic with an assault rifle who is charged in the fatal shootings of two men and the wounding of a third.
The European Union is in talks with Pfizer and BioNTech over ordering up to 100 million more doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, three sources close to the matter said on Tuesday, as European governments battle to speed up immunisations. The bloc, with a population of 450 million, has already ordered 200 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and has taken up an option to buy another 100 million under a contract signed with the two companies in November. The sources said the EU is seeking to buy 50 or 100 million additional doses from the companies.
The Iranian government has accused South Korea of holding more than £5 billion of its money “hostage” in its banks, a day after its revolutionary guards stormed and captured a Korean tanker in the Persian Gulf. The tanker, the MT Hankuk Chemi, was seized yesterday and escorted to an Iranian port under the pretext that it was causing pollution in the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian officials. But the ship’s owners have denied this and revealed the tanker was boarded by armed marines from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), suggesting that Tehran intends to use it as leverage in a dispute with Seoul over frozen Iranian assets. Ali Rabiei, a spokesman for the Islamic regime, denied accusations of “hostage diplomacy” over the capture of the ship, which was carrying a cargo 7,200 tonnes of ethanol from Saudi Arabia to the United Arab Emirates when it was intercepted by IRGC speedboats and a helicopter off the coast of Oman. “We've become used to such allegations ... but if there is any hostage-taking, it is Korea's government that is holding $7 billion (£5.15 billion) which belongs to us hostage on baseless grounds,” Mr Rabiei told reporters at a news conference streamed online. Tehran has previously accused South Korea of being a “lackey” of the United States and demanded it release the money which it says it is owed from oil sales made before the Trump administration tightened sanctions on the Islamic republic. The head of Iran's central bank has argued that it needs the money to purchase coronavirus vaccines, and should be exempt from sanctions.
The Food and Drug Administration has shot down suggestions to change COVID-19 vaccine regimens "at this time."FDA officials in a statement rejected for the time being numerous ideas that have been floated amid the slow U.S. vaccine rollout, including halving doses or delaying second doses so more people can receive the first one sooner, Axios reports."We have been following the discussions and news reports about reducing the number of doses, extending the length of time between doses, changing the dose (half-dose), or mixing and matching vaccines in order to immunize more people against COVID-19," the FDA said. "These are all reasonable questions to consider and evaluate in clinical trials. However, at this time, suggesting changes to the FDA-authorized dosing or schedules of these vaccines is premature and not rooted solidly in the available evidence."The FDA officials go on to say that making changes of this kind "without appropriate data" could place "public health at risk," and the data "continue to support" administering Pfizer and Moderna vaccine doses at the previously-specified intervals.Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui previously said the U.S. was looking at potentially administering two half doses of Moderna's vaccine to some Americans in order to immunize "double the number of people with the doses we have." And officials in Britain have said "they will allow more than 21 days between doses of Pfizer's vaccines and would consider allowing people to get vaccinated with two different vaccines," CNN reports.But Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said Monday "there really are no data on what happens if you delay the second dose by three months or four months or two months," per The Washington Post. He added, "It's fraught with some danger when you're making a decision about the regimen you're going to use when you don't really have a considerable amount of data."More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun
Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered authorities Tuesday to rebuild a century-old Hindu temple that was vandalized and set on fire by a mob last week, drawing condemnation from the government and leaders of minority Hindus. The court ruled after authorities said they arrested more than 100 people for attacking the temple and several police officers were fired for neglecting to protect the structure. Supporters of Pakistan’s radical Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party and residents attacked the building after being incited by a local cleric who was opposed to the temple's planned renovation.
Country’s first minister warned that playing golf was not ‘essential purpose’ in lockdown
In a standoff between farmers from India's northern breadbasket and the government that has convulsed the country, the farmers have a 21st-century ally: a handful of supporters scattered around the world running a Twitter handle. The farmers have paralysed some traffic in and out of New Delhi, protesting recent agriculture laws that they fear could eventually eliminate government-guaranteed minimum prices for their crops. But the demonstrators, many of them from the Sikh religious minority, say they are also battling a social media campaign by the Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
