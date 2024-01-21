Media: Russian seaport terminal on fire

The terminal of the Russian Novatek natural gas company caught on fire in the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad region, regional governor Alexander Drozdenko announced on Telegram. Novatek is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia.

The governor stated that no casualties have been reported but other Russian media sources suggested that 150 people were evacuated. A high-alert regime was introduced in the Kingiseppsky district. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Novatek is Russia's largest producer of liquified natural gas. The U.S. introduced sanctions against one of Novatek's major production entities, the Arctic LNG-2 (liquified natural gas) project, for which it has a 60% share.

Reuters reported last month that Novatek itself issued force majeure declarations to multiple clients after the U.S. imposed sanctions against Russian LNG in November 2023.

Businesses may declare force majeure if they cannot supply promised goods or services due to circumstances beyond their control.

Earlier this month, a huge fire broke out at a warehouse in St. Petersburg belonging to one of Russia's biggest online stores, Wildberries, affecting at least 70,000 square meters of the property.



