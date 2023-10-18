Media: SBU drones attack Russian military camp in Russia's Kursk Oblast

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) hit a Russian military camp near the Khalino airbase in Russia's Kursk Oblast overnight with at least 18 drone strikes, Ukrainska Pravda reported on Oct. 18, citing its source within SBU.

The exact number of casualties is being clarified, the outlet said. Ukrainska Pravda's source, however, said that the attack caused significant damage and noted that the military facility hosted up to 3,000 Russian soldiers and about 80 pieces of military equipment.

The news outlet published a video on its social media allegedly showing the explosions at the camp.

Earlier on Oct. 18, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that its forces had shot down 28 Ukrainian drones overnight over Belgorod and Kursk oblasts and over the Black Sea region.

Kursk Oblast Governor Roman Starovoyt claimed that debris from destroyed drones caused minor damage to civilian buildings but said that no casualties were recorded in the region.

Bordering Ukraine's Sumy Oblast, Kursk Oblast's administration officials often report on drone strikes from across the Ukrainian border.

Ukrainian media reported on an earlier attack against the Khalino airbase on Sept. 24, which was said to kill or injure several high-ranking officers.

