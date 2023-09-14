Media: SBU, Navy destroy Russian air defense system in Yevpatoriia strike

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Ukrainian Navy carried out a strike on Yevpatoriia in occupied Crimea overnight on Sept. 14, several Ukrainian media outlets reported, citing sources in the SBU.

An attack by Ukrainian drones and Neptune missiles allegedly destroyed a modern S-400 Triumph air defense system, worth $1.2 billion, an unnamed SBU source told Ukrainska Pravda.

According to the New Voice news outlet, in the first phase of the attack, SBU-operated drones hit the system's radars and antennas, effectively blinding its "eyes."

Subsequently, two Neptune missiles launched by the Navy hit the S-400 launchers, the New Voice said, citing its sources in the Security Service.

In the early hours of Sept. 14, Yevpatoriia locals reported powerful explosions in the coastal city, including areas where Russian military units were stationed.

Moscow claimed that its air defenses shot down 11 drones over the occupied peninsula.

Natalia Humeniuk, the spokesperson of Ukraine's Southern Operational Command, pointed out that many Russian military facilities, including an airfield, are located in Yevpatoriia, making it a legitimate target.

However, she did not say explicitly whether Ukrainian forces were behind the strike.

On Aug. 23, the Ukrainian military reported that another S-400 system had been destroyed near the village of Olenivka on Cape Tarkhankut in occupied Crimea.

This is the second consecutive strike reported against occupied Crimea in the past two days. Yesterday on Sept. 13, an attack against a Sevastopol shipyard hit two Russian military vessels – a landing craft, and a submarine – and damaged the port's infrastructure.

Read also: Military intelligence: Strike on shipyard in Sevastopol damages 2 Russian vessels

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.