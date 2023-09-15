Media: SBU searches lawmaker suspected of treason

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted searches in the residence of lawmaker Nestor Shufrych elected for the now-banned pro-Russian party Opposition Platform — For Life, Ukrainska Pravda (UP) reported on Sept. 15, citing its sources in law enforcement.

The New Voice said that the lawmaker is suspected of treason. However, the outlet's sources in the SBU did not confirm whether Shufrych was detained.

The SBU officers discovered prohibited Russian awards and symbols during the search, including St. George's ribbons, medals, and Russian military uniforms, UP reported, publishing photos of the search provided by a law enforcement source.

According to the New Voice, Shufrych is under suspicion of working with Volodymyr Sivkovich, the former deputy chairman of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council and an agent of Russian intelligence.

Sivkovich was charged with treason in July last year. According to the State Bureau of Investigation, the former official cooperated with the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in carrying out "intelligence and subversive activities against Ukraine." He is currently in hiding in Russia.

Earlier on Sept. 15, media reports emerged claiming that Shufrych had been detained at his home in the Kozyn village, Kyiv Oblast, but this information has not been confirmed.

Shufrych was temporarily detained earlier in March 2022 by the Territorial Defense, reportedly when taking pictures of a military checkpoint in Kyiv.

