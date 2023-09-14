Media show Russian Triumph system in Crimea, allegedly destroyed in morning

OSINT researchers posted a satellite image of the Triumph S-400 Russian air defence system near Yevpatoriia in occupied Crimea, which was allegedly destroyed in the morning attack.

Source: Krym.Realii (Crimea.Realities, a project by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty), referring to a satellite image posted by Osinttechnical researcher

Details: The image was taken two weeks ago. It shows a Russian anti-aircraft missile system (S-400) near Yevpatoriia.

Osinttechnical

Update: According to the Osint analyst, the location of this system was posted online last year by a Russian tourist.

Background:

Explosions rang out in occupied Yevpatoriia in Crimea on the morning of 14 September, with the Russian Defence Ministry reporting a drone attack on Crimea and an attempt to attack the Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergei Kotov by uncrewed surface vessels (USV).

Ukrainska Pravda’s sources in the Security Service of Ukraine said that their military counterintelligence and the Ukrainian Navy conducted a unique special operation near Yevpatoriia on the night of 13-14 September, destroying the Russian air defence system Triumf worth US$1.2 billion.

