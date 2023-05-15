Media: Supreme Court head detained for accepting $3 million bribe

Ukraine’s Supreme Court Chairman Vsevolod Kniaziev was arrested when receiving a bribe of about $3 million, Ukrainian media outlet Ukrainska Pravda reported on May 15, citing sources in law enforcement.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) confirmed they had exposed a "large-scale corruption scheme in the Supreme Court" carried out by the court’s leadership and judges.

The anti-corruption authorities didn’t specify the suspects’ names and the bribe amount. The NABU and SAPO said the details will follow as the investigation is ongoing.

Kniaziev has chaired the Supreme Court since Dec. 1, 2021.