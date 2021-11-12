Media top headlines November 12

Reuters

The popular daughter of Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday joined a new political party and could run for a national position, its top official said, just days out from a deadline to firm up candidates for 2022 presidential elections. Sara Duterte-Carpio, 43, has led opinion polls throughout this year as the most preferred candidate for the presidency, a post she has repeatedly said she had no interest in pursuing. Duterte-Carpio is a promising leader and a tremendous asset, said congressman Martin Romualdez, president of Lakas-CMD, the party controlled by former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo that she joined.