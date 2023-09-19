Media: Ukraine refused 10 Leopard 1 tanks from Germany due to poor condition

Ukraine refused to accept a recent batch of 10 Leopard 1A5 tanks sent by Germany, saying they need repairs that the Ukrainian military is not able to carry out, the German news outlet Spiegel reported on Sept. 19.

According to the outlet, Kyiv recently notified Berlin that the recent batch of Leopards that had arrived in Poland required major repairs.

Germany reportedly sent experts to Poland to inspect the vehicles. Spiegel said that according to their conclusion, the tanks were badly worn during the training of Ukrainian soldiers on the vehicles in Germany.

Some of the first 10 Leopards provided by Germany in July also reportedly suffered similar issues.

Although the German government announced the transfer of another batch of 10 tanks in August, Denmark said in September that only 10 Leopard tanks have arrived in Ukraine, while 10 more are still on their way.

Germany's Defense Ministry told Spiegel that it cannot comment on individual cases, but added that repairs of the tanks are underway in cooperation with Ukraine.

Join our community Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Support us

Earlier this year, Germany announced that in cooperation with Denmark and the Netherlands, it will provide Ukraine with around 100 older Leopard 1 tanks.

Additionally, Denmark and the Netherlands have agreed to purchase and donate 14 Leopard 2 tanks from the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall for Ukraine. The two countries previously agreed to deliver these tanks by "early 2024."

Germany also commissioned Rheinmetall in August to purchase and refit around 30 Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine.

On Sept. 19, Denmark said it would send an additional 45 tanks to Ukraine, including 15 T-72EA and 30 Leopard 1 tanks.

Read also: Minister: Denmark to send Ukraine 45 more tanks in cooperation with partners

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.