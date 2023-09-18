Media: Umerov asked deputy ministers to resign as part of defense ministry 'renewal'

Ukraine's new Defense Minister Rustem Umerov requested six deputy defense ministers submit a voluntary resignation from their position, Ukrainska Pravda reported on Sept. 18 following news the ministers had been dismissed.

The news came after the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Sept. 18 that the government had dismissed Deputy Defense Ministers Hanna Maliar, Volodymyr Havrylov, Rostyslav Zamlynskyi, Denys Sharapov, Andrii Shevchenko, and Vitalii Deineha.

Kostiantyn Vashchenko was also dismissed as state secretary for the Defense Ministry.

"A complete renewal is now underway," a high-level government source told Ukrainska Pravda.

The names of the new deputy defense ministers have not yet been announced, but consultations on potential candidates are being held, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

Umerov became Ukraine's new defense minister on Sept. 6, after President Volodymyr Zelensky requested the dismissal of Oleksii Reznikov on Sept. 3.

Reznikov's tenure at the Defense Ministry had been marred by several scandals related to the procurement of equipment and supplies for Ukrainian soldiers.

