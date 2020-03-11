The Media. Young Voters. Sanders Spreads the Blame for His Decline.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a candidate for the Democratic nomination for president, speaks during a campaign event at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Chang W. Lee/The New York Times)

ST. LOUIS — To Sen. Bernie Sanders, there is plenty of blame to go around when it comes to his recent reversal of fortune. For everyone but him and his campaign.

The “corporate media” didn’t pay attention to his agenda.

The Democratic Party establishment aligned to block him from winning its presidential nomination.

And the young voters he counted on to power his campaign didn’t come through for him.

“Let me tell you the bad news, to be honest with you, young people vote at much lower rates than older people,” the Vermont senator told a St. Louis crowd of mostly young people Monday morning. “All right? That is the facts. I hope all of the old people vote, that’s great, but I want young people to vote at the same rates.”

Political candidates are not generally given to self-criticism. And as Sanders has seen his fortunes slide after a 30-point South Carolina loss to former Vice President Joe Biden, followed by Biden’s unexpected strength across Super Tuesday, he has cited a number of factors that portray him as an aggrieved outsider.

It comes at a time of particular weakness for Sanders. Through 18 states, his theory of the election has not proven true. The surge of new voters in the Democratic primaries has featured mostly older people, moderate suburbanites and African Americans disinclined to support his campaign.

As Democrats in Michigan, Missouri and four other states hold nominating contests Tuesday, Sanders, his team and his supporters have come up with explanations for his loss of momentum that deflect the responsibility onto others.

So when Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the race and endorsed Biden, to the Sanders camp it wasn’t because they’d won next to no support from black voters and run out of money, it was part of an establishment plot. And Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris were simply joining the effort to block Sanders when they backed Biden this week.

“If they thought that Joe Biden was the best choice, maybe they shouldn’t have run,” Rasheen Aldridge, a Missouri state representative who was a warm-up speaker for Sanders in St. Louis, said in an interview. “Some of these candidates — Kamala has been out for a long time, Booker has been out for a while. It’s all very kind of fishy how things are working out.”

The 2016 campaign established Sanders as the Democratic Party’s foremost practitioner of grievance politics. Like Donald Trump in that year’s Republican primary, Sanders tapped into populist anger to upend a major political party.

Then, Sanders denounced Democratic National Committee debate rules he said favored Hillary Clinton’s campaign and a superdelegate system he argued empowered party insiders over grassroots voters. His vociferous, public complaints led the DNC to enact substantive changes to the rules for caucus states and to strip first-ballot voting power from superdelegates at the party’s convention.

Now the Sanders campaign says the policies he’s pitching as a democratic socialist — “Medicare for All,” free public college tuition and other proposals — represent an existential threat to powerful operators that have prompted an unusually coordinated effort to block his rise.

“We face a unique uphill battle that other candidates don’t because of the agenda that he stands for,” a campaign spokesman, Mike Casca, said. “Because of the agenda that he’s putting forward, a lot of super wealthy forces are aligned against him.”

Yet others close to the Sanders campaign say he didn’t expect to find himself trailing Biden at this point in the race and is trying to save face with his most ardent supporters by blaming others. It’s also not bad for fundraising — perhaps uniquely among the 2020 candidates, Sanders does just as well with online contributions after he loses states as when he wins.

The ability to keep raising tons of money can allow Sanders to prolong his candidacy even if voters this week and next deliver a verdict more favorable to Biden.

Sanders blamed his Super Tuesday performance in part on the “venom” of the “corporate media.” Last month, his campaign manager said the liberal cable network MSNBC had been unfair to Sanders, while Sanders said supporters in California “may find it impossible” to vote for him because of the state’s mail ballot rules.