Media: Zelensky replaces top commander at defense minister's request

President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly replaced Special Operations Forces commander Viktor Khorenko at a request by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Ukrainska Pravda reported on Nov. 4, citing deputy head of the presidential office.

Zelensky dismissed Khorenko on Nov. 3, replacing him with Serhii Lupanchuk.

The firing of Khorenko, one of the top commanders, caused some confusion as the commander himself said he learned about his dismissal from the media and was surprised.

Khorenko told Ukrainska Pravda on Nov. 3 that he asked Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi about his dismissal and Zaluzhnyi "couldn't explain it to him." According to Khorenko, Zaluzhnyi told him he didn't request his firing.

Khorenko implied that the normal procedure of firing him would require Zaluzhnyi to file a dismissal request to Zelensky, which didn't happen.

Instead, the latest comments reveal, such a request came from Defense Minister Umerov.

"According to the law of Ukraine on national security, the commanders of departments and separate branches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are appointed and dismissed by the president of Ukraine at the request of the defense minister of Ukraine," Mashovets reportedly said in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda. "Such a submission was received by the presidential office in accordance with the current legislation."

The presidential office's spokesperson could not, at the moment, confirm the information for the Kyiv Independent.

The dismissal of Khorenko comes after Zaluzhnyi published an op-ed with a sobering outlook on the state of the war.

In his evening address on Nov. 3, Zelensky described Khorenko's replacement Lupanchuk as an "experienced officer and the right person to give our Special Operations Forces more power."

Khorenko will "continue to carry out special tasks as part of the Main Directorate of Intelligence" within the Defense Ministry, Zelensky said.

