Median work for Brightline high-speed train set to begin, short-term I-15 traffic delays possible

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Preliminary work on the high-speed train between Las Vegas and Southern California is scheduled to begin Wednesday, according to a Brightline West news release.

The schedule for initial “geotechnical borings and samplings, utility potholing and land surveying” shows crews could be in the median on Interstate 15 — weather permitting. Field work began in January. Now, short-term closures of freeway shoulders will be required as work proceeds.

U.S. Department of Transportation announcements in January showed Brightline West had passed the halfway mark for financing the $12 billion project. Private activity bonds totaling $2.5 billion were approved for the fully electric trains that are expected to run down the I-15 median from Las Vegas to Rancho Cucamonga — about 45 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

Drivers should use caution through work zones and obey posted detours and speed limits. Dates and times in the schedule below are subject to change.

Nevada

I-15 median north of Jean, Nevada (milepost 13-21) Continuous geotechnical boring work through Thursday, March 14, 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-15 median north of Primm, Nevada (milepost 1-13) Continuous geotechnical boring work through February, 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Northbound I-15 from St. Rose to Blue Diamond Rd. (milepost 28-34), Las Vegas Geotechnical boring work at St. Rose Parkway interchange off-ramp and median through Friday, Feb. 23, 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.



California

I-15 from Cima Road to Zzyzx Road

Daytime borings in the center median and exterior shoulders from Wednesday, February 7 to Friday, February 16, 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-15 from Dale Evans Parkway to Oak Hill Road

Daytime borings in the center median and exterior shoulders from Wednesday, February 7 to Friday, February 16, 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-15 from Oak Hill Road to Arrow Route

Daytime borings at Arrow Route, the Foothill Blvd Interchange in Rancho Cucamonga and at the I-15/I-215 Devore Interchange, from Wednesday, February 7 to Friday, February 16, 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Night closures are planned between Oak Hill Road and Kenwood Road for shoulder borings, from Monday, Feb. 12 to Friday, Feb. 16, between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

Brightline is currently operating trains from Miami to Orlando, but the project has been talked about for so long in Nevada that people often question whether it would ever actually happen.

The company says the Las Vegas to Southern California connection will be “the first true high-speed passenger rail system in the nation.” A trip from Las Vegas to Rancho Cucamonga is expected to take about two hours — half the time it would take to drive.

