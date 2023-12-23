What is the median home price in your county? Here is the recent data

Sussex County had the highest median home listed in November.

The median home in Sussex County was listed for $549,945. Compared with November 2022, the median home list price decreased 0.5% from $550,500. Around 450 homes were newly listed on the market in November, a 27.8% increase from 352 new listings in November 2022.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $345,000 median selling price in New Castle County was down 20.7% in September from $435,000 the month prior. Since September 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was down 1.4% from a median of $350,000.

Four condominiums or townhouses in New Castle County sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared with 12 recorded transactions of at least $1 million in September 2022.

In Kent County, the $309,000 median selling price in Kent County was down 26.4% in September from $419,900 the month prior. Since September 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was down 0.3% from a median of $310,000.

In Delaware, homes sold at a median of $305,000 this September, down 20.8% from $384,900 in August. There were 681 recorded sales across the state this September, down 52.8% from 1,443 recorded sales in September 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Delaware decreased by 74.7% from $969.4 million in August to $244.8 million this September.

Out of all residential home sales in Delaware, 1.32% of homes sold for at least $1 million in September, down from 4.09% in September 2022.

Sale prices of single-family homes across Delaware decreased by 23.2% from a median of $429,900 in August to $330,000 in September. Since September 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was down 8.2% from $359,500.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 5.7% from a median of $242,400 in August to $228,500 this September. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is down 22.5% from the median of $295,000 in September 2022.

In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metro area, median home prices fell to $349,900, slightly lower than a month earlier. The median home had 1,574 square feet, at a list price of $215 per square foot.

In Delaware, median home prices were $489,900, a slight decrease from October. The median Delaware home listed for sale had 2,127 square feet, with a price of $229 per square foot.

Throughout the United States, the median home price was $420,000, a slight decrease from the month prior. The median American home for sale was listed at 1,858 square feet, with a price of $221 per square foot.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

