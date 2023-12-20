Median home sales in Livingston County down at $350,000

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — Newly released data for September shows potential buyers and sellers in Livingston County saw houses sell for lower than the previous month's median sales price of $357,500.

The median home sold for $350,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means September, the most recent month for which figures are available, was down 2.1% from August.

Compared to September 2022, the median home sales price was up 2.9% at $350,000 compared to $340,000.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $350,000 median selling price in Livingston County was down 5.9% in September from $372,000 the month prior. Since September 2022, the sales price of single-family homes was up 2.2% from a median of $342,500.

One single-family home sold for $1 million or more during the month, matching one recorded transaction of at least $1 million in September 2022.

Condominiums and townhomes increased by 0.8% in sales price in September to a median of $352,831 from $350,000 in August. Compared to September 2022, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes was up 3.8% from $340,000. No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more this September.

The number of recorded sales in Livingston County dropped by 13.8% year-over-year from 290 to 250. All residential home sales totaled $91.6 million.

In Michigan, homes sold at a median of $232,721 this September, down 1% from $235,000 in August. There were 11,130 recorded sales across the state in September, down 18.8% from 13,707 recorded sales in September 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Michigan decreased by 11.1% from $3.5 billion in August to $3.1 billion this September.

Of all residential home sales in Michigan, 1.75% of homes sold for at least $1 million in September, up from 1.15% in September 2022.

Sales prices of single-family homes across Michigan decreased by 0.4% from a median of $225,805 in August to $225,000 in September. Year over year, the sales price of single-family homes across the state was up 7.1% from $210,000.

Across the state, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 0.7% from a median of $275,000 in August to $273,106 this September. Year over year, the median sales price of condominiums and townhomes is up 3.7% from a median of $263,475.

The median home sales price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sales price, which would take the sum of all sales prices and divide by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Median home sales in Livingston County down at $350,000