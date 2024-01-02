Median home sales in Washington County up at $460,000

Data released for September shows that potential buyers and sellers in Washington County saw houses sell for higher than the previous month's median sale price of $442,625.

The median home sold for $460,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means September, the most recent month for which figures are available, was up 3.9% from August.

Compared to September 2022, the median home sale price was down 4.4% at $460,000 compared to $481,250.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $525,371 median selling price in Washington County was up 0.4% in September from $523,270 the month prior. Since September 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was up 0.1% from a median of $525,000.

Eleven condominiums or townhouses sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to 21 recorded transactions of at least $1 million in September 2022.

Condominiums and townhomes decreased by 4.9% in sales price this September to a median of $344,259 from $361,971 in August. Compared to September 2022, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes was down 13.9% from $400,000. Two homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to two recorded transactions of at least $1 million in September 2022.

In September, the number of recorded sales in Washington County dropped by 16.4% since September 2022 from 457 to 382. All residential home sales totaled to $95.3 million.

In Utah, homes sold at a median of $471,628 this September, down 2.8% from $485,007 in August. There were 3,389 recorded sales across the state this September, down 23.7% from 4,439 recorded sales in September 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Utah decreased by 17.4% from $1.3 billion in August to $1.1 billion this September.

Out of all residential home sales in Utah, 3.72% of homes sold for at least $1 million in September, down from 4.57% in September 2022.

Sale prices of single-family homes across Utah decreased by 3% from a median of $515,655 in August to $499,950 in September. Since September 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was down 5.6% from $529,858.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 3.8% from a median of $364,687 in August to $350,963 this September. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is down 7.6% from the median of $379,900 in September 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

