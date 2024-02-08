Median price of listings for homes Marion and Polk county went up in January

The median listing price of homes for sale in Marion County was up slightly in January from the month before, but still lower than January 2023.

The median listing prices for homes in Marion and Polk counties were up in January from the month before but remained below prices from January a year ago, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

"We are definitely in a shift," said real estate broker Torey Jarrett. "It's a nice time for both buyers and sellers."

While still active, the current climate is a step back from the bidding wars, quick sales and losing out to cash buyers that was commonplace a few years ago.

Jarrett, a Salem-based Keller Williams Capital City real estate agent who works throughout the Mid-Willamette Valley said interest rates that are higher than in 2021 are expected to come down. Lower inventory has kept demand high, but buyers now have more time to consider their home purchase and come up with a plan with their lender and agent.

She said there's less pressure to compete against multiple offers and cash buyers that led to so much "buyer fatigue" commonplace during the pandemic-era boom.

"It's a refreshing time to buy right now," Jarrett said.

Residential listings in Marion County in January

The median listing prices - the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time - of homes in Marion County were listed for $477,500 in January, up 1.1% from the December's $472,500.

Compared to January 2023, the median home list price decreased 0.9% from $479,498.

Marion County's median home listing was 1,792 square feet, at $279 per square foot. The price per square foot of homes for sale is up 0.9% from January 2023.

Listings in Marion County moved slowly, at a median 74 days listed compared to the January national median of 69 days on the market. In December, homes in Marion County had a median of 65 days on the market. Around 226 homes were newly listed on the market in January, a 16.3% decrease from 270 new listings in January 2023.

The statistics in this article only pertain to houses listed for sale in Marion and Polk counties, not houses that were sold. Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.statesmanjournal.com

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude many, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

Experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average list price, which would mean taking the sum of all listing prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high price.

Residential listings in Polk County for January

The median listing price for homes in Polk County was $486,995 in January, up 1.7% from the previous month's $478,995, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

Compared to January 2023, the median home list price decreased 4.2% from $508,165.

Polk County's median home was 1,679 square feet, listed at $290 per square foot. The price per square foot of homes for sale is up 5.1% from January 2023.

Listings in Polk County moved slowly, at a median 97 days listed compared to the January national median of 69 days on the market. In the previous month, homes had a median of 78 days on the market. Around 60 homes were newly listed on the market in January, a 30.2% decrease from 86 new listings in January 2023.

Residential listings across Salem metro area, Oregon, U.S. in January

Across the Salem metro area, median home listing prices rose to $481,995, slightly higher than a month earlier. The median home had 1,733 square feet, at a list price of $282 per square foot.

In Oregon, median home prices in January were $549,450, a slight decrease from December. The median Oregon home listed for sale had 1,853 square feet, with a price of $303 per square foot.

Throughout the United States, the median home price was $409,500, a slight decrease from the month prior. The median American home for sale was listed at 1,823 square feet, with a price of $221 per square foot.

Jarrett said she is seeing buyers across the spectrum — from first-time buyers to people sizing up for their growing families to older residents wanting to downsize into smaller, single-story homes.

Affordable homes in the $300,000 to $400,000 range are in high demand. She said she sees many first-time buyers gravitating toward older neighborhoods close to downtown and many older households seeking newer builds on the outer edges of the city.

Statesman Journal reporter Whitney Woodworth contributed to this story.

