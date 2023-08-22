Mediation falls apart in Rehoboth's lawsuit v. D-R. What went wrong? What does town want?

DIGHTON — It looks like the town of Rehoboth and the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District — which have been at legal loggerheads — are headed back to court.

Mediation to resolve Rehoboth's lawsuit against the district has hit an impasse, D-R Superintendent Bill Runey said in a recent written statement from the school district, and Rehoboth has indicated an intent to resume the litigation.

The lawsuit accuses D-R of hiding millions of dollars in capital improvements in its operating budget to avoid select board and town meeting oversight.

"I'm truly disappointed that we couldn't agree to the scope of the mediation as I was hopeful that this would save both money and time," Runey said.

Dighton-Rehoboth Superintendent of Schools William Runey Jr.

Why did mediation fall apart?

The big complicating factor is a difference over the scope of that mediation, the statement said.

The school district says it only has authority to negotiate the litigation itself — not changes to the regional agreement between Dighton and Rehoboth.

Any changes to the agreement must receive several approvals including votes by Dighton and Rehoboth citizens, the Bristol County Superior Court ruled on July 17, 2022.

The school district, therefore, has taken the position that the agreement should not and cannot be a part of a settlement of the civil court case.

The suit will proceed instead to the discovery phase, Runey said.

"The task force that I assembled in the fall successfully navigated changes to the regional agreement at the district's town meetings. We remain committed to using that process should the leaders in the town of Rehoboth be willing," Runey said.

"This would be more cost effective than the time we will need to devote to the discovery phase and subsequent legal proceedings."

Rehoboth Selectman George Solas said the case is in the town's lawyers' hands and they have told all parties on the town side to have no comment.

Town Administrator Debra Arruda referred questions about what aspect of the regional agreement Rehoboth seeks to change to Rehoboth's town attorney, who did not immediately respond with an answer.

But that answer might be in the suit itself.

Rehoboth seeks 'restitution'

It asks the court to award restitution to Rehoboth "in a sufficient amount so as it make it whole," and that the court issue judgment "reforming" the amended regional agreement or deem it "rescinded, canceled, null and void."

Runey said Rehoboth wants to include the regional agreement in the scope of the mediation.

"But I don't want to speculate on what portion of the agreement that would involve," he said. "They (Rehoboth) do not go into detail on that."

He said the litigation is about the school district's "energy saving performance contract" with the HVAC company TRANE that did work on both Rehoboth's and Dighton's school buildings.

He pointed out that the task force he assembled to propose regional agreement changes included Dighton and Rehoboth town and school committee representatives, and it made changes that were successfully approved at the two communities' town meetings. He said he would prefer to keep working on changes in that manner than through the litigation.

What does the lawsuit say D-R did wrong?

The Taunton Superior Court lawsuit filed on Sept. 12, 2021, stems from a 2016 lease purchase agreement to install at the district's five schools $6.8 million worth of "energy saving equipment" and a 2017 lease contract for $5.3 million worth of costs for massive solar arrays and associated equipment.

The suit charges that in both cases at no time were the spending proposals provided to the Rehoboth selectmen for consideration as capital items for approval or denial at a town meeting, and Dighton's costs were not segmented out to be paid for by Dighton alone. Therefore, the suit asserts, Rehoboth has been subsidizing Dighton's costs for these projects.

The charges include breach of regional agreement contract and fraud, saying the district "violated the town's rights when they entered into certain contractual agreements to make major improvements to Rehoboth's town-owned schools "without first notifying the selectmen or obtaining town meeting approval."

Demands include a jury trial for relief.

The suit asks the court to issue a declaratory judgment that the district has violated its regional agreement and must henceforth give prior notice to district members of such expenditures.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Rehoboth sues D-R: Mediation falls apart, heading back to court