Mediator in Purdue Pharma bankruptcy seeks more time for opioid settlement

By Dietrich Knauth

(Reuters) -A mediator reported on Tuesday that members of the Sackler family that own Purdue Pharma and U.S. states opposed to the OxyContin-maker's bankruptcy exit plan are "even closer" to a settlement on claims that the company fueled a U.S. opioid epidemic.

The mediator asked a bankruptcy judge to extend the deadline for negotiations to Feb. 16 from Feb. 7, according to court documents filed on Tuesday.

Purdue, the maker of the highly addictive opioid pain drug OxyContin, filed for bankruptcy in 2019 in the face of thousands of lawsuits accusing it and wealthy Sackler family members who owned the company of fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic through deceptive marketing.

The company pleaded guilty to misbranding and fraud charges related to its marketing of OxyContin in 2007 and 2020. The Sacklers have denied wrongdoing.

The Sacklers had previously agreed to pay $4.3 billion in Purdue's bankruptcy case in return for sweeping legal protections that would have shielded the family from future opioid lawsuits. The states that had opposed the deal argued that the Sacklers were not paying enough to address their role in the harms caused by the opioid crisis.

The mediator said the two sides are discussing a deal that would involve "substantial" additional money from members of the Sackler family. She reported last week that a deal was close, and on Tuesday said that agreement was "even closer."

During the next week, the mediator intends to invite additional stakeholders into the negotiations, according to her interim report.

(Reporting by Tom Hals and Dietrich Knauth; Editing by Leslie Adler and Bill Berkrot)