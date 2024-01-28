Mediators draft new hostage release cease-fire: report

Mediators from Arab nations say they have a new proposal to end the Israel-Hamas war, drafting a hostage release cease-fire on Saturday, according to a new report.

Egyptian officials reportedly said they have a proposal that would end the months-long conflict between Israel and Hamas that began on Oct. 7. The proposal would see the release of all the remaining hostages in exchange for a months-long ceasefire, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The proposed ceasefire would last around four months. Among the details of the proposal, it would call for an initial six-week truce so Hamas and allied forces can release the remaining women, children and elderly hostages.

In exchange, Israel would release Palestinian prisoners and would allow for an increased flow of aid to Gaza, per the Egyptian officials cited in the report.

Following this period, Hamas would release hostages that are part of Israel’s military, starting with women, followed by men and human remains in the weeks that followed. For this, Hamas would be guaranteed that an agreement to end the conflict would be reached during the ceasefire. This promise would come from international powers, including America.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.