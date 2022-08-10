Impaired driver strikes, kills man on East Independence Blvd., CMPD says

A 36-year-old man has been charged after police said he was impaired when he hit and killed someone around midnight Tuesday in southeast Charlotte, police said.

Officers got to the scene on Independence Boulevard near Wendover Road and found Iyasu Gebrehawariat, 73, unresponsive. He died at the scene.

Earlier, Gebrehawariat was in a wreck and got out of his Honda Accord, police said.

That was when police said Duncan, who was driving a Hyundai Sonata, struck Gebrehawariat and the Honda.

Investigators said Duncan was drunk. Duncan, who has serious injuries, will be served an arrest warrant for felony death by motor vehicle when he is released from Atrium Health Main.

Speed also was a factor in the crash, police said.

Investigators don’t believe Gebrehawariat was impaired.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

