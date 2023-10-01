MEDIC: 1 hospitalized after shooting in Pineville

One person is recovering in the hospital after being shot in Pineville, according to MEDIC.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on Saturday night on Lancaster Highway.

MEDIC says, one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Pineville Police Department for more information.

The cause of the shooting has not been released.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

