2 shot, 1 killed in southwest Charlotte, police say

Two people were shot and one of them was killed in south Charlotte on Saturday evening, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officials say the incident happened on Park Crossing Drive, around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday evening.

MEDIC originally said they took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CMPD announced that about an hour later, the victim died from their injuries.

Just after 7:30 p.m., CMPD announced the location of their investigation now includes Park Crossing Drive.

At the scene, Channel 9 veteran crime reporter Glenn Counts learned that two people, a man and a woman, were both shot. The woman was taken to the hospital in a private car and died from her injuries. The man is currently in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Neighbors told Counts off-camera they heard between five and six shots around 5:30 p.m. One resident said he came outside and saw a man lying on the ground, wounded.

Police told Counts that the man and woman were both in the car when someone came up and fired shots.

“When officers arrived on scene, they located a male victim with apparent gunshot wounds, and that victim was transported to the atrium. Right now, his injuries are considered life-threatening,” said CMPD Major Jackie Bryley. “Shortly after that, South Division received a 911 call at the Pineville atrium in reference to a female with gunshot wounds; she was pronounced deceased at the hospital.”

Police are looking for suspects and trying to determine the car they were in.

The cause of the shooting has not been released.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

