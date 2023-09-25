Suspect breaks into home, gets shot by resident before stealing and leaving

One person was shot on Sunday afternoon after allegedly illegally entering a home in northwest Charlotte.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Palm Breeze Lane just off Rozelles Ferry Road.

Police records indicate the suspect forced entry into a home on Palm Breeze Lane and attempted to assault the resident.

The resident returned gunfire and hit the suspect. The suspect then robbed the home as they were leaving the scene.

MEDIC took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but it is unclear whether that person was the suspect.

ALSO READ: 2 charged with attempted murder after park shooting stemming from custody exchange

At the time of the incident, there were nine people in the home, including a 2-year-old and two teenagers.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information about the cause of the shooting.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘I want to know the truth’: Mother of shooting victim questions motives following additional arrests)