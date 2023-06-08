MEDIC: 1 hurt in shooting near southwest Charlotte hotel

A shooting investigation unfolded Thursday morning near a southwest Charlotte hotel.

A Channel 9 crew arrived at the Clarion Hotel off Interstate 77 along Woodlawn Road around 4 a.m. We could see a large amount of first responders at the scene.

ALSO READ: ‘Never thought this would happen’: Huntersville neighbors shaken up after shots fired into home

MEDIC said one person was seriously hurt and was taken to the hospital.

Investigators stretched crime scene tape in front of the entrance to the hotel as they took pictures and collected evidence.

Channel 9 is asking police for more information about the shooting, including whether they have a suspect in custody and if there’s any danger for people who live in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: MEDIC: 1 hurt after shooting in northwest Charlotte)