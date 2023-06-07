MEDIC: 1 hurt after shooting in northwest Charlotte

Police are investigating after someone was hurt in a shooting Wednesday morning.

MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 they were called before 4 a.m. to Clyde Drive, which is off of Rozzelles Ferry Road.

Paramedics said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

ALSO READ: Neighbors come face to face with accused killer after deadly shooting in Huntersville neighborhood

A Channel 9 crew could see a large police response to the area.

No information was made available about what led up to the shooting or if anyone will be charged.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: North Carolina governor launches safe gun storage campaign as Raleigh recovers from mass shooting)



