MEDIC: 1 hurt in Uptown shooting; witnesses report hearing multiple gunshots

Someone was shot in Uptown Charlotte Thursday morning, paramedics confirmed to Channel 9.

A Channel 9 crew could see police investigating around 4 a.m. Thursday on North College Street near Sixth Street.

Breaking: police are investigating a shooting near 6th & College St in Uptown. People in the area say they heard multiple gunshots & a man shot in the back. Live updates on @wsoctv starting at 4:30am. pic.twitter.com/Nfa5X6JfEA — Anthony Kustura (@AnthonyWSOC9) June 15, 2023

Witnesses told reporter Anthony Kustura they heard about four or five gunshots around 3:30 a.m. They said they saw a man shot in the back.

MEDIC said they took one person to the hospital who was seriously hurt.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers told Kustura they do not have anyone in custody, but said people who live and work in the area do not need to be concerned.

There are several nightclubs in the area, but they all closed about 90 minutes before the gunfire.

One man told Kustura he heard the gunshots and then saw people running away from the area.

“I feel like they need to put the guns down. If you have an issue with someone, you need to talk it out. People don’t need to get physical nowadays,” Eric Highsmith said. “This is crazy.”

Another man told Kustura he woke up to the gunfire, but wasn’t bothered by crime in the area overall.

“I think it comes with any city territory,” he said. “I think overall, Charlotte doesn’t have the highest crime rate. But it doesn’t concern me "

CMPD previously told Channel 9 that violent crime in Uptown is down 17% over last year.

Channel 9 is still working to learn what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

