MEDIC: 1 person hurt in shooting at arcade in southwest Charlotte

One person was hurt in a shooting at an arcade in southwest Charlotte on Thursday evening, according to MEDIC.

Channel 9 reporter Jonathan Lowe was on the scene where Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were investigating the shooting off South Tryon Street near Remount Road after 7 p.m.

MEDIC said one person was taken from the scene with minor injuries.

Witnesses told Channel 9 the shooting happened inside the South Side Arcade and the business owner may have been the victim.

BREAKING | @CMPD on scene of a shooting on S. Tryon St. Witnesses telling me it happened inside the “South Side Arcade” business and that the owner was the victim. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/aHu1ouRIZi — Jonathan Lowe (@JonathanUpdates) October 20, 2022

Channel 9 has reached out to CMPD for more information on the shooting. We are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

