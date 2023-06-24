MEDIC: 2 hurt in crash, shooting in south Charlotte

Two people are in the hospital after a shooting and a crash in south Charlotte on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. on West Arrowood Road off I-77.

According to MEDIC, two people were hurt and taken to the hospital. One person suffered serious injuries after being shot near the Popeyes restaurant on Nations Ford Road. A second person suffered minor injuries after a crash in the same area.

At the scene, there were two cars with front damage on the side of the road, and officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department put up crime scene tape and blocked off traffic.

Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe spoke with local barber Michael Wingate, who was working when the shooting happened.

“I heard some gunfire and a car skid off, and I saw two guys jump out of the car still shooting guns,” Wingate said. “The guy that was in the white car, I think they were robbing each other or something; I think the guy had the gun and he was robbing him.”

A little over a week ago, Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the same parking lot after a shooting near the entrance to Compare Food Express.

Violent crime in the area is pushing the Charlotte City Council to discuss and vote on a $450,000 contract with the Urban League of Central Carolina to run Charlotte’s violence interruption program in that area.

“It’s hard, a lot of crime and stuff; we’re trying to work with the kids on the guns and stuff, so we’re trying to stop the violence,” Wingate told Lowe.

The city’s violence interruption services focus on youth between the ages of 14 and 25. The services work to identify conflicts, connect people with jobs and educational opportunities, and provide substance abuse resources, driven by the goal of preventing more acts of violence.

