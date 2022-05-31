MEDIC: 3 people seriously hurt in shooting near Walmart in University City

Three people are seriously hurt after a shooting at a gas station in University City Tuesday afternoon, MEDIC said.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the large police presence at a Circle K near the Walmart on North Tryon Street. Several police cars, ambulances and crime scene tape could be seen.

ALSO READ: Police searching for woman who was kidnapped in South End

A car could also be seen near a gas pump with several bullet holes in the front window.

MEDIC confirmed three victims were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their identities have not been released.

Channel 9 has a crew at the scene working to learn more information from Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. Watch Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. for the latest.

Return to this story for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD investigating 2 separate deadly shootings on night of Memorial Day)



