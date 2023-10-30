CMPD officer hit by stolen car after kids bail before putting it in park

A police officer in Charlotte was hit by a stolen car after the suspects inside jumped out of it without putting it in park first.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said an officer in south Charlotte made a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle around 10 p.m. Sunday.

During the traffic stop, three “juvenile suspects” got out of the car and ran away from it, according to CMPD. When the officer tried to take one of the children into custody, the officer was hit by the car as it was rolling down an embankment.

CMPD says the officer was able to push the suspect out of the way of the oncoming vehicle.

According to MEDIC, the incident happened on South Boulevard near Sharon Lakes Road.

The police department says the officer taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

CMPD says all three of the children were taken into custody and face charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and resisting/delaying/obstructing officers.

Police say one of the juvenile’s parents was also charged for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

