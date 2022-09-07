MEDIC: Person hospitalized after alleged sexual assault on east Charlotte greenway

A person was taken to a hospital following a sexual assault near the McAlpine Greenway in east Charlotte Wednesday morning, police said.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the greenway just after noon, where a large Charlotte-Mecklenburg police presence could be seen near Margaret Wallace Road and Independence Boulevard.

ALSO READ: Eliza Fletcher abduction: Bond revoked for suspect

According to MEDIC, the assault victim has minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in Matthews.

An officer at the scene told Reporter Hannah Goetz that they are searching for a suspect. The suspect’s identity has not been released.

CMPD is holding a news conference at 3:30 p.m. to give an update on the investigation. Authorities have not said what led to the assault at this point.

Police initially had the entrance to the greenway blocked off, but it has since been reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Assault in uptown Charlotte leads to arrest of 5 cyclists in biker group, CMPD says)



