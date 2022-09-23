MEDIC: Person killed in shooting near KFC in east Charlotte

A person was killed in a shooting near a KFC restaurant and arcade in east Charlotte Friday afternoon, MEDIC said.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene around 2:30 p.m. on Albemarle Road, where several Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers and crime scene tape could be seen.

CMPD confirmed the deadly shooting is a homicide investigation. A person was also seen from Chopper 9 being taken into custody.

Channel 9 has reached out to authorities for more information on what led to the shooting and the identity of the victim. We have not heard back at this point.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

