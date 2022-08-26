MEDIC: 1 seriously hurt in stabbing in Plaza Midwood

Someone was stabbed in Plaza Midwood Thursday afternoon, according to MEDIC.

Authorities responded to the scene just before 1 p.m. on Thomas Avenue near The Plaza where many people come to shop and dine.

A Channel 9 crew at the scene could see several Charlotte-Mecklenburg police patrol SUVs blocking the road.

Witnesses told a Channel 9 crew that a driver of a white SUV driving on Thomas Avenue got into an altercation with two men.

“I looked at the white car with blood all over it and I was like, oh my gosh, I live around the corner,” witness Jeff Cravolta said. “So this is a little rattling.”

The witnesses said that two people were stabbed.

We have reached out to the police for information on what led to the stabbing, but we have not heard back at this point.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

