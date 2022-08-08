MEDIC: Person seriously hurt in uptown shooting; police investigating

Police are investigating a shooting in uptown Charlotte Monday morning.

Officers responded to the scene on North Caldwell Street near East 7th Street. MEDIC confirmed that one person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A neighbor who was standing in a parking lot at the time of the shooting said she heard three gunshots. That was when she said she ran over to a leasing office to get help and brought a first aid kit to help the victim, until MEDIC got there.

She also said she saw a car speeding away after the area.

No arrests have been made, but an officer at the scene told Channel 9 that police are searching for a suspect’s vehicle.

