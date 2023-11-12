CMPD: 2 juveniles injured, third in custody after shooting in Uptown

Two people are now in the hospital after being shot in Uptown on Saturday night, according to MEDIC.

Sunday morning CMPD released some new info regarding the shooting we first told you about around midnight Saturday.

Police say one juvenile suspect is in custody and another suspect they believe to be involved in the shooting is still at large.

Police also say the two victims in the shooting are also juveniles.

The incident happened on South Church Street near Romare Bearden Park just after 11 p.m.

MEDIC says they took two patients to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A picture from a viewer’s Twitter account shows a heavy police presence blocking the majority of the road.

The cause of the shooting and the identities of those involved are still unknown.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

