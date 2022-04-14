Medica Group (LON:MGP) Is Increasing Its Dividend To UK£0.018

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP) will increase its dividend on the 22nd of July to UK£0.018, which is 5.3% higher than last year. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.7%, which is below the industry average.

Medica Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Based on the last payment, Medica Group was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 97.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 36%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Medica Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Medica Group has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. Since 2017, the dividend has gone from UK£0.011 to UK£0.027. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 19% a year over that time. Medica Group has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

We Could See Medica Group's Dividend Growing

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Medica Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 6.1% per year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

In Summary

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 4 Medica Group analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

