Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Medica Group (LON:MGP) has had a rough three months with its share price down 10%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on Medica Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

Check out our latest analysis for Medica Group

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Medica Group is:

10.0% = UK£5.5m ÷ UK£55m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.10.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Medica Group's Earnings Growth And 10.0% ROE

To begin with, Medica Group seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 10.0%. For this reason, Medica Group's five year net income decline of 2.1% raises the question as to why the decent ROE didn't translate into growth. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that are preventing the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

That being said, we compared Medica Group's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 19% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Medica Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Medica Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 34% (that is, a retention ratio of 66%), the fact that Medica Group's earnings have shrunk is quite puzzling. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Moreover, Medica Group has been paying dividends for five years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer consistent dividends even though earnings have been shrinking. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 26% over the next three years.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Medica Group certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH)?

    If you want to know who really controls Marshalls plc ( LON:MSLH ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share...

  • Those who invested in Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) five years ago are up 37%

    While Inspiration Healthcare Group plc ( LON:IHC ) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had...

  • Boom-to-Bust Past Inspires Iceland’s Push to Diversify Its Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- A part of Iceland’s economic future is growing inside a warehouse on the windswept Reykjanes peninsula in the southwestern corner of the volcanic island.Most Read from BloombergTesla’s Bitcoin Dump Leaves Accounting Mystery in Its WakeWHO Chief Overrules Panel to Call Monkeypox Global EmergencyRussian Odesa Missile Strike Tests Day-Old Grain Export DealThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripN

  • Crypto: A Bernie Madoff-Style Scheme May Have Crushed Prominent Lenders

    An unprecedented crisis of confidence has affected the crypto industry for several months. The fall of the two digital currencies was caused by the fact that many investors wanted to liquidate their positions at the same time. A month later, the crypto lender Celsius Network, which operates like a bank, announced that it was suspending withdrawals, thus preventing its customers from having access to their money.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Astounding Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These remarkable growth stocks are begging to be bought following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq.

  • Crypto: Trump's ex-Ally's Bitcoin Troubles Worsen

    Anthony Scaramucci, the short-lived White House communications director under Donald Trump, is a bitcoin evangelist.

  • Jim Cramer Is Talking About These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is talking about. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer is talking about, go directly to Jim Cramer Is Talking About These 5 Stocks. Recession fears in the United States have reached fever pitch as even veteran stock market […]

  • Is the stock-market bottom in? What the pros say after S&P 500 tests 4,000

    Stock-market bulls are poking their heads above the parapet, but skeptics see little more than a bear-market bounce.

  • 3 Reasons to Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks

    The idea of a steady income stream can be quite appealing. Once you secure a steady stream of dividend payments, you'll have the option to reinvest that money for added growth. While it's easy to see the appeal of stocks that pay dividends, they have their pitfalls, as well.

  • The simple and complicated story behind Buffett's massive oil buy: Morning Brief

    Warren Buffett has accumulated a nearly 20% stake in Occidental Petroleum over the last several months. So: what's the Oracle of Omaha's endgame?

  • 1 Dividend King to Hold Till You're Blue in the Face

    Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is a special company: Its 54-year dividend growth streak is the longest of any active real estate investment trust. Dividends are cash expenses, and boosting them annually requires the business to increase its profits constantly. Here is why Federal Realty's dividend could outlast us all.

  • The 2 Safest Energy Dividends Right Now

    The energy industry had some of the hottest stocks on the market over the past two years, but with fears of a recession potentially dampening demand for oil and gas, the S&P 500 Energy index is down 25% since its peak last month. The cost of a barrel of oil is down to around $100 per barrel, and gasoline at the pumps has broken from its record high last month of $5 a gallon.

  • Want Better Returns? Don't Ignore These 2 Oils-Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

    Investors looking for ways to find stocks that are set to beat quarterly earnings estimates should check out the Zacks Earnings ESP.

  • ‘Historic’ Correction Grips Canada’s Housing Market, RBC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The housing market correction that’s taking hold in Canada could turn out to be its biggest in recent history, according to a new forecast from the country’s largest bank.Most Read from BloombergTesla’s Bitcoin Dump Leaves Accounting Mystery in Its WakeWHO Chief Overrules Panel to Call Monkeypox Global EmergencyRussian Odesa Missile Strike Tests Day-Old Grain Export DealThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as

  • Bank of America: Loan Revenue Is About to Explode

    As the Federal Reserve tries to fight inflation by raising its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, banks get a boost as many of the yields on current and new loans rise as well. Few banks benefit from rising interest rates as much as Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), which is about to see loan revenue explode. With the Fed jacking up the federal funds rate to a range of 1.5% to 1.75% in the second quarter, Bank of America really started to see the benefit to NII.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Now According to David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital

    In this article, we will look at 10 stocks to buy now according to David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital. If you want to skip reading about David Einhorn’s investment strategy and his hedge fund’s performance, you can go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Now According to David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital. David Einhorn is the founder […]

  • The good news is that the stock market’s valuation has improved markedly. But there’s bad news too

    MARKETWATCH PREMIUM The U.S. stock market’s valuation has improved considerably since the beginning of the year. In fact, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) is now projected to nearly keep up with inflation over the next decade.

  • Expect Two Shallow Recessions, Plus a Quick End to the Fed’s Moves to Raise Interest Rates

    Fed’s zigzagging policies could ultimately lead to an outcome similar to what happened in its fight against inflation four decades ago.

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Move the Market in Early August

    When a stock market index loses 20% of its value from its all-time high, it has officially transitioned from a bull market to a bear market. It tends to happen every 3.6 years (on average), and both the broad S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index have crossed that threshold in 2022. It's not easy to navigate these market conditions, and investors are understandably jittery.

  • 3 Growth Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on the Dip

    To give you some ideas, three Motley Fool contributors have done the hard work for you and identified three stocks worth buying today. John Ballard (Wayfair): It may not make sense to invest in a company that has reported four consecutive quarters of declining revenue, but successful investing is about the future. Wayfair is about to make it through the worst of the supply shortages that have plagued its business over the last year.