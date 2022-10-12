What Is Medica Group Plc's (LON:MGP) Share Price Doing?

While Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the LSE over the last few months, increasing to UK£1.63 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£1.27. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Medica Group's current trading price of UK£1.27 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Medica Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Medica Group Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 21.49x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 24.09x, which means if you buy Medica Group today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Medica Group should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Furthermore, it seems like Medica Group’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Medica Group look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 95% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Medica Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? MGP’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at MGP? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MGP, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for MGP, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Medica Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Medica Group, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

