Medica Group Plc's (LON:MGP) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Medica Group (LON:MGP) has had a rough week with its share price down 8.0%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on Medica Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

See our latest analysis for Medica Group

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Medica Group is:

3.7% = UK£1.3m ÷ UK£36m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.04 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Medica Group's Earnings Growth And 3.7% ROE

At first glance, Medica Group's ROE doesn't look very promising. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 7.5%. However, the moderate 13% net income growth seen by Medica Group over the past five years is definitely a positive. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing Medica Group's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 13% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is MGP worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether MGP is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Medica Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 34% (implying that the company retains 66% of its profits), it seems that Medica Group is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, Medica Group has paid dividends over a period of four years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 29%. However, Medica Group's ROE is predicted to rise to 23% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Medica Group has some positive attributes. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

    It’s tempting to just buy into big names, and trust the herd wisdom to bring market returns. And that can work – there’s no doubt that shareholders in companies like Apple or Microsoft are happy with their long-term holdings. But those stocks come with baggage, in the form of high share prices. Investors seeking an easier point of entry need to look elsewhere. Smaller cap companies bring other advantages, too, besides lower initial buy-in costs. Simple mathematics dictates that a smaller company

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    Cathie Wood thinks these companies will beat the market. Here's why they could be big winners for you, too.

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2029

    In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that demonstrated just how dominant dividend stocks are, relative to public companies that don't pay a dividend. Since most dividend stocks are profitable and have time-tested operating models, they're the ideal place for long-term investors and income seekers to park their money. The quandary for income seekers is that they want the most income possible with the least amount of risk.

  • Are Pot Stocks This Cheap? This Cannabis Company Just Announced a Share Repurchase Program.

    Most cannabis companies are using all their cash (and then some) on growth initiatives, but this pot company thinks its stock is so cheap it's going to repurchase shares, too.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You Probably Will Never Regret Buying

    Most investors can identify with the opening lyrics to Frank Sinatra's (and Elvis Presley's) hit song "My Way," where he says, "Regrets, I've had a few." Here are three dividend stocks that you'll probably never regret buying. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) ranks as a Dividend King, an elite group of S&P 500 members that have increased their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years.

  • Have $2,000? 2 Unbelievable Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale

    In the words of Warren Buffett, "Whether we're talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down." While price alone should never determine whether you buy a stock, Buffett's sentiment is worth remembering for long-term investors. In today's rather turbulent market, while many stocks are overpriced, a number of top growth stocks with great underlying businesses have fallen from pandemic highs.

  • Five potential bubbles that may be about to burst

    If you own your home, you may have noticed that the roof above your head has been growing more valuable at a startling rate.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Picking growth stocks for the ultra-long term can be even more challenging, as companies in the category typically have valuations with strong future performance already baked in. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) as stocks that are likely to deliver excellent returns for patient investors. Keith Noonan (Airbnb):  Growth-focused companies often start out delivering innovative new products and solutions that can help them achieve market dominance.

  • 3 Reasons Why Novavax Stock Will Likely Beat Moderna Over the Next Year

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has hands-down delivered the best stock performance among leading COVID-19 vaccine makers over the last 12 months. As much as I admire Moderna's innovation, though, I don't think it will be the biggest winner among vaccine stocks over the next year. Instead, my view is that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) could emerge from the pack to trounce it, and there are three reasons why.

  • Here is why Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ:AMD) Earnings and Free Cash Flows Don't Match

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) recently released a strong earnings report, and the market responded by raising the share price. However, we think that shareholders should be aware of some other factors beyond the profit numbers.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Can Make You Richer If Inflation Stays Hot

    These days, there's a lot of talk about inflation. The last time prices rose this much, the stock market was on the verge of a collapse. Even with five Federal Reserve presidents signaling that the loose monetary policy should end, Chairman Jay Powell continues to assume that rising prices are temporary.

  • A Trio of Stocks Trading Below the Peter Lynch Fair Value

    Value investors could find opportunities among these businesses

  • ‘Don’t cancel our service.’ How a couple’s Zillow experience nearly left them in a lurch

    A note from Duke Energy tipped them off to issues with the sale of their home. Here’s what they say happened.

  • 4 Top Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    If you have a major life goal in mind through 2030 that'll require substantial sums of money, investing in stocks is perhaps the best way to build that wealth. My idea is, when you're putting money into stocks for 10 years or more, build a balanced portfolio of all-weather and disruptive growth stocks. American Water Works (NYSE: AWK) is the largest water stock in the U.S. It's also the most diversified water utility, with 15 million customers across 46 states.

  • Tech Stocks Are Too Expensive. Try These 3 Cheap Stocks Instead

    Hopes for a post-pandemic recovery have Wall Street in rally mode, with the S&P 500 hitting an all-time high in August. For existing investors it has been a great time to be in the markets, but what's a newcomer or someone with fresh capital to invest to do? Stocks, by historical standards, are expensive, and popular sectors like tech look particularly pricey.

  • 10 Cheap Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 cheap blue-chip dividend stocks to invest in. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Cheap Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks to Invest In. Any investor looking for reliable and somewhat safer investments out in the market will […]

  • 4 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $100,000 in 10 Years (or Less)

    Despite this four-decade rollercoaster, patient investors have been rewarded with an annualized total return in the S&P 500, including dividends, of more than 11%. It's not often investors are given a gift, but the shellacking social media stock Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) has taken since reporting its second-quarter operating results is the proverbial red carpet for growth stock bargain hunters. One month ago, Pinterest was clobbered after reporting a sequential monthly active user (MAU) decline of 24 million to 454 million in the second quarter.

  • This Stock Has Jumped 5x in Five Years. Consider Buying Before It Soars Higher

    A $1,000 investment in Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) five years ago is worth more than $5,600 now thanks to the consistent growth in the company's top and bottom lines. What's impressive is that Keysight has remained a top stock despite running into hiccups on account of the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    Plenty of technology companies are growing their businesses and could make for good long-term investments. To help you find a few companies that stand out from the rest of the crowd, let's take a look at how Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are transforming their industries. Upstart Holdings aims to fix both of these problems with the company's artificially intelligent lending platform.

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next 20 Years

    The last two decades have been great for this trio, but you'll be even more impressed with what they do in the next two.