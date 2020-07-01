Medicaid And CHIP Give Parents Peace Of Mind If Children/Teens Are Sick Or Get Injured

The Connecting Kids to Coverage National Campaign, an Initiative of the U.S Department of Health & Human Services' Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Issues New Resources to Remind Parents That Free/Low-Cost Coverage Provides Access to Vital Benefits Like Immunizations, Check-Ups, Dental Care, and More For Those Eligible

BALTIMORE, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of children in the United States don't have health coverage. As a result, it may be difficult or impossible for them to access the care they need if they get sick or injured. But, the majority of the nation's uninsured children up to age 19 are eligible for free or low-cost health coverage through Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) offered in their state. With Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), parents get the peace of mind that comes with knowing their children can get preventive health care to stay healthy.

Parents can rest easier knowing medical bills won't jeopardize the family's financial security. They can apply for the comprehensive benefits these programs provide at any time of the year. This includes doctor's appointments, hospital visits, prescriptions, immunizations, dental visits, mental health services, and more. Parents may also be eligible for Medicaid, even if they have applied in the past. In most states, families of four earning up to nearly $50,000 (or even higher in some states) may qualify for either Medicaid or CHIP.

Children who have health insurance generally have better health throughout their childhood and into their teens, leaving parents and guardians with one less thing to worry about. Children covered under CHIP are also more likely to have a usual source of care, including dental care, and are more likely to have had a well-child visit in the past year relative to children without insurance.1

To help people learn more about CHIP and Medicaid, the Campaign developed a suite of resources, including an animated video showing families and why health coverage is important for the expected and unexpected. Print-ready elements, social media content for external outreach, and a web-button that directs audiences to resources to find coverage are also available.

