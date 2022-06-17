Medical assistant accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Fulton County jail arrested in Mississippi

A medical assistant accused of trying to smuggle contraband into the Fulton County Jail has been arrested after a month on the run.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said TreQuera Lashell Ford was taken into custody in Grenada, Mississippi following an extensive search.

Ford, who was a contractor at the jail, showed up to work smelling like marijuana on May 14, which drew the attention of a captain at a jail security checkpoint, according to the sherif’fs office.

Ford told the captain that she smoked marijuana in her car before coming into work. She then panicked and ran, leaving behind a bag that had cocaine, marijuana, cigarettes and other prohibited items inside.

Ford is facing charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, crossing guard lines with prohibited items, possession of cocaine and possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

“Let me be clear, if you attempt to smuggle anything into the Fulton County Jail, you will be caught, and you will be arrested,” Fulton County Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat said. “Our deputies and investigators worked relentlessly to bring this fugitive to justice.”

It’s unclear when Ford will be extradited back to Georgia.