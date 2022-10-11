Medical Board files accusation against Bakersfield doctor facing medical fraud charges

Oct. 11—A Bakersfield doctor facing criminal medical fraud charges had an accusation filed against him by the California Medical Board claiming he mandated unnecessary laboratory tests for his patients without their consent and profited by charging insurers for those tests.

Jason Helliwell, who was charged in September 2019, has pleaded not guilty to dozens of felony charges related to making false claims for health benefits and grand theft of property. The accusation filed by the Medical Board makes similar claims.

Helliwell's lawyer could not be reached for comment Monday. It was unclear whether Helliwell's alleged victims in the Kern County district attorney's case are the same people who filed a complaint with the medical board. Carlos Villatoro, a spokesman for the Medical Board, wrote in an email Monday privacy laws prohibit him from providing specific details.

"In general terms, if the board receives a complaint about a physician who is on probation, the board must investigate the new complaint (or complaints) independently and must prove by clear and convincing evidence that the new allegations are a violation of the Medical Practice Act," Villatoro wrote in an email.

The medical board accusation relates to three patients between 2018 and 2019 who went to Helliwell's practice called the Advanced Women's Health Center / Advanced Health Group. Every person was subject to tests requested by Helliwell, even after declining them or being unaware he had performed them, the accusation states. The Medical Board filed the accusation Sept. 12.

No justification was provided by Helliwell to request a lipid panel for a pregnant woman — only identified as Patient A — or an allergy test, the complaint stated. Helliwell is also accused of failing to document any past medical history for the patient.

Patient A was also suspected of taking drugs during her pregnancy, but Helliwell did not educate her about the detrimental effects of drugs on her child and failed to refer her to programs intended to stem substance use, the accusation states. The Medical Board added he also requested urine toxicology tests for Patient A without her consent.

"Drug testing during pregnancy can have serious implications and requires that the patient provide consent prior to conducting testing," the accusation said.

Helliwell faces similar allegations regarding two other people and involving similar tests.

For a second person, only identified as Patient B, the doctor is accused of ordering a urine toxicology test despite having no evidence of drug use.

For Patient C, Helliwell requested a lipid panel test, which the Medical Board said may have been appropriate given Patient C's circumstances. But Helliwell ordered a "non-standard lab test" without Patient C's consent, which monetarily benefitted Helliwell, the accusation asserts.

"(Helliwell) ... obtained financial gain from the testing, which demonstrates a conflict of interest and simple departure from the standard of care," the accusation says.

Helliwell was placed on probation for 42 months in 2018, which he completed April 12, in connection to gross negligence while performing breast augmentation and paying for sex with a patient, according to The Californian's previous reporting. He was prohibited from practicing cosmetic surgery except for liposuction, according to previous reporting.

Helliwell is scheduled for a pre-preliminary hearing Nov. 14. The accusation says a hearing will be scheduled to determine what consequences, if any, Helliwell should face.

