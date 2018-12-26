Medical checks ordered for all kids held in US custody after death of 2nd immigrant child this month

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has ordered medical exams for all children it holds in custody following the Christmas Eve death of an 8-year-old Guatemalan boy, the second immigrant child to die in federal detention this month.

The updated health testing marks a change in the handling of young children who are detained after entering the United States without required documentation and comes amid a partial shutdown of the federal government over President Donald Trump's demand for $5 billion to build a security wall at the nation's southern border with Mexico.

The change also comes amid what CBP and Department of Homeland Security officials on Wednesday characterized as a recent increase in the number of families or unaccompanied immigrant children apprehended or detained at the nation's borders.

In a background phone briefing with reporters Wednesday, the officials said CBP is considering options from other federal agencies to help provide increased medical assistance for young immigrants at the border.

Along with support from the U.S. Coast Guard, the assistance ultimately could add services from the Department of Defense, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Health and Human Services.

The CBP update also included a timetable of events leading to the latest death. It showed that the boy, identified by the Guatemalan consul in Phoenix as Felipe Gómez Alonzo, died at 11:48 p.m. MST on Monday after being held in custody with his father, Agustín Gomez, since Dec. 18.

A CBP agent noticed that the boy "was coughing and appeared to have glossy eyes" at approximately 9 a.m. MST on Monday. Taken with his father to a hospital in Alamogordo, New Mexico, he was diagnosed with a cold and a fever, prescribed amoxicillin and Ibuprofen, and was released Monday afternoon after being held 90 minutes for observation, CBP said.

The boy was returned to the hospital Monday evening with nausea and vomiting and died there hours later, CBP said. The hospital – the Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center – declined to comment on Tuesday, citing privacy regulations.

The federal officials on Wednesday declined to discuss the hospital's earlier decision to release Felipe. Such decisions are left to medical professionals and are not made by CBP, they said. The hospital also declined to comment.

“This is a tragic loss," CBP Commissioner Kevin McAleenan said in a written statement. "On behalf of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, our deepest sympathies go out to the family."

The official cause of the boy's death had not immediately been determined, pending results of an autopsy. CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility and Office of Inspector General will conduct a review, the officials said.

Additionally, CBP has asked the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to seek potential causes for a recent increase in the number of migrants in U.S. border areas who require medical aid. CBP personnel have transported "dozens' of people per day to hospitals for care in recent months, the officials said.

An official headcount on the number of immigrant children in CBP custody was not immediately available. However, the officials estimated Wednesday that families with children and unaccompanied immigrant children accounted for 1,400 to 1,500 of the roughly 2,100 people who are apprehended or detained at border areas each day.

Oscar Padilla, the Guatemalan consul in Phoenix, said Felipe's father told him the two had been traveling to the United States from their home in Nentón, a village about 280 miles from Guatemala City. They planned to go to Johnson City, Tennessee. The consul identified the 47-year-old father and said he remains in U.S. Border Patrol custody.