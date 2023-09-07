Medical college, University of Scranton to partner in free clinic for uninsured residents

Sep. 6—SCRANTON — A University of Scranton health clinic for uninsured Lackawanna County residents will reopen with additional services through a partnership with Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

The schools' presidents signed an agreement Wednesday that not only will help patients, but provide needed real-world experience to both schools' students.

"I am delighted today that we have announced a partnership that will care for our most vulnerable here in Scranton and make better health easier for them by providing a place where people can come for care," said Julie Byerley, M.D., president of Geisinger College of Health Sciences and dean of the medical college.

The Edward R. Leahy, Jr. Clinic for the Uninsured, in the lower level of McGurrin Hall and accessible from Kressler Court, will operate with a different model of care compared to the original clinic, founded in 2008. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the school to close the clinic, and it will reopen in January.

The new clinic will provide longitudinal care to patients, replacing the former acute care approach of the original clinic. The medical clinic will provide routine physical examinations, primary care, pre-work and adult pre-education physical examinations and sick visits. Volunteer physicians will routinely be on site, supervising student volunteers at the free clinic. The expanded medical clinic joins the university's counseling, low vision and physical therapy clinics.

"A student-run free clinic will allow the community to shape us into the physicians of tomorrow," said Madison Gladfelter, a Geisinger third-year medical student. "Together, we will serve our community, ensuring that every person has access to healthcare."

The University of Scranton wants its students to not only be well-prepared within their disciplines, but also to be leaders who serve others, said the Rev. Joseph Marina, S.J., university president.

"In caring for the health needs of the most vulnerable members of our community, our students are just doing that," Marina said. "Our students are accompanying people on their journey. They're attending to them. They're building them up, all while tapping the God-given gifts and talents they possess."

