Can these medical conditions really keep you from getting a driver’s license in Texas?

For anyone obtaining a driver’s license in Texas, there are a few requirements they must meet before getting on the road, including a medical evaluation.

Obtaining a driver license starts with getting all the necessary paperwork in line, such as Texas residency and a social security number. Other items include completing a driver education course and a driver’s test.

But there is also a medical evaluation process — which looks at medical conditions that could determine if an individual can safely operate a motor vehicle. Here’s what we know:

What is the Texas medical evaluation process?

The Texas Department of Public Safety is responsible for maintaining the safety of all individuals who share the state’s roadway.

This means sometimes the department’s license and permit specialists may ask drivers for more information on certain medical conditions to determine if they can safely operate a motor vehicle, according to DPS. This could be in the form of asking questions or requiring a physicians statement.

If the specialist’s basic investigation determines that the individual’s medical conditions could affect their ability to safely drive, they will be referred to the state’s medical advisory board for further evaluation.

What does Texas’ medical advisory board do?

The state’s medical advisory board is made up of licensed doctors appointed by the Texas Department of State Health Services, who review documents on a person’s ability to drive.

A few ways that an individuals could be refereed to the board include:

The individual self-reports their medical condition.

The DPS refers an individual due to evaluation at a driver license office.

The individual has multiple alcohol or drug convictions on their driver record.





Law enforcement or a physician reports the individual for further evaluation.

What medical conditions will the Texas Medical Advisory Board evaluate?

Under Texas Administrative Code Title 37, the following medical conditions can be referred to the board for evaluation. These include:

Eye disorders- Eye diseases or needing telescopic lenses to see.

Cardiovascular diseases- Heart attack, arrhythmia, arterial aneurysms, coronary bypass surgery, hypertension or blood vessel disorders.

Metabolic disorders- Diabetes mellitus or chronic renal failure.

Respiratory conditions- Shortness of breath or audible wheezing.

Neurological disorders- Stroke, narcolepsy or sleep apnea.

What happens after the Texas Medical Advisory Board submits their findings?

If the board determines that the individual is medically incapable of safely operating a motor vehicle, the DPS will initiate proceedings to revoke the person’s driver license.

Other factors in the department’s revoking of an individual’s driver license are failure to respond to the medical advisory board or failing to comply with any required testing, according to DPS.

When this occurs, the individual will be notified by mail to the address on the driver license. The documents will provide the individual with the reason for the pending revocation and an option for a hearing, which may be requested up to 20 days after receiving the notification.

DPS says to allow up to 120 days for the hearing to be scheduled. Once the hearing has been scheduled, the individual will be notified by mail of the hearing’s time, date and location.

The hearing will be conducted in a municipal or justice court in the county where the individual lives, according to DPS. During the hearing, the individual is responsible for providing facts as to why the revocation of their driver license are valid.

Is there a way to report concerns of unsafe drivers to the state?

Yes, DPS has a way to report concerns of unsafe drivers in Texas.

These concerns must be submitted in writing and should include information, if possible, on the identity of the driver such as:

Full name

Date of birth

Address

Driver license number

The written concerns must detail why the individual is unsafe to operate a motor vehicle, without personalizing information and focusing on facts, the DPS states.

All written concerns may be submitted anonymously to the DPS by email, mail or fax. Email the concern to MAB@dps.texas.gov or fax to 512-424-5311.

The mailing address is to the “Texas Department of Public Safety Enforcement and Compliance Service” at P.O. Box 4087 Austin, TX 78773-0320.