Medical debt in America continues to grow, led by emergency room visits and surprise bills

Adriana Belmonte
·Senior Editor
·6 min read

U.S. health care costs have grown considerably in the 21st century, leading to unprecedented levels of medical debt for Americans households and a wave of crowdfunding for medical bills.

A recent LendingTree survey of 1,550 people found that a majority of Americans (60%) have been in medical debt, with costs averaging between $5,000 to $9,999. Emergency room visits (39%), visits with doctors and specialists (28%), childbirth and related care (22%), and dental care (20%) were the leading causes.

Erika Giovanetti, a personal loans and debt expert at LendingTree, said the amount that many Americans seem to owe in medical debt was “the most shocking finding.”

ER visits are the leading cause of medical debt. (Chart: LendingTree)
ER visits are the leading cause of medical debt. (Chart: LendingTree)

The survey findings are particularly striking when compared to health care prices outside of the U.S.

“Everything’s just expensive in the States,” Niall Brennan, CEO of the Health Care Cost Institute, told Yahoo Finance. “The bed that you’re in, the ambulance that brought you there, the IV in your arm.”

For example, a normal childbirth in Australia is only 55% the cost of one in the U.S. In the Netherlands, it’s just 33% of the overall cost. And yet, the U.S. has one of the highest global maternal mortality rates.

Brennan called these figures “mind-blowing” and partially attributed it to out-of-network billing.

Almost everything costs more in the U.S. (Chart: Health Care Cost Institute)
Almost everything costs more in the U.S. (Chart: Health Care Cost Institute)

When women give birth, “they have anesthesia of some type,” he said. “Frequently, the anesthesiologist is also out of network, which can lead to horror stories about people leaving the hospital and getting $15,000 bills a couple of weeks later. It’s the high underlying cost of all health care services in the U.S., things like out-of-network billing and then sometimes the impact of things like high deductible health care plans too.” (On average, women with employer-sponsored health care pay $4,314 out-of-pocket for natural delivery and $5,161 for a C-section.)

Giovanetti noted that the debt is particularly onerous if the medical debt is on a credit card or medical loan because then interest has to be accounted for as well.

2020 only intensified the trend.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is weighing down the American health care system,” Giovanetti said. “The life-saving medical care that’s being administered by front-line workers like nurses and doctors comes at a high cost, and often that price tag is passed on to the patient. I wouldn’t be surprised to see medical debt continue to rise as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.”

'The average consumer would have no idea about until they get a bill'

Emergency room visits can be especially costly.

“When you go to an emergency room, you’re basically going to a hospital with all the different cost centers that implies,” Brennan explained. “You’ve read the horror stories about people maybe panicking or overreacting a bit and taking their kid to the ER, the ER doc puts a band-aid on the kid, and they get a $2,000 bill.”

An August 2018 report from the Peterson-Kaiser Family Foundation Health System Tracker found that about 18% of ER visits "result in at least one out-of-network charge," though the circumstances vary by state.

“There’s something called a facility fee, and that’s literally the price of admission to an emergency room,” Brennan said. “Whether you’re having a heart attack or hit by a car or shouldn't be there in the first place, everybody will pay the facility fee.”

The actual amount depends on things like your insurance status and whether or not you’ve hit your deductible.

A man arrives at Houston Methodist Hospital emergency room on a stretcher amid a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Houston, Texas, U.S., June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O&#39;Hare TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A man arrives at Houston Methodist Hospital emergency room on a stretcher amid a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Houston, Texas, U.S., June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

“Another reason why emergency rooms are so prevalent from a medical debt perspective," Brennan noted, "is that in addition to the facility fee, many emergency room doctors have chosen to remain out of network with hospitals — which of course is something the average consumer would have no idea about until they get a bill."

And why is that so prevalent?

“There is a profound difference of opinion between certain physicians and the insurance companies they contract with, the appropriate amount of reimbursement for specific services,” Brennan explained. “There’s been a ton of conversation about this in recent years.”

Help is on the way: The No Surprises Act, which was signed into law in December 2020 and goes into effect in 2022, requires health insurance providers to cover surprise bills at in-network rates and bans balance billing and out-of-network providers from charging patients for excess fees.

“The reality is that certain doctors, certain specialties, particularly ER docs, anesthesiologists, have really taken advantage of this practice to charge ridiculous amounts of money that ends up being the patient’s responsibility because there’s no arrangement with the doctor and the insurance company,” Brennan said.

Dan Maccoux, his wife Cathy Maccoux(L) and daughter Olivia Maccoux look at the computer on January 16, 2020 in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota - He may be insured and has a six-figure salary but after spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on care for his daughter Olivia, Dan Maccoux expects to be in debt for the rest of his life -- victim of a ferociously expensive US health system that Donald Trump&#39;s challengers for the presidency have pledged to overhaul or scrap. (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)
Dan Maccoux, his wife Cathy, and daughter Olivia look at the computer on January 16, 2020 in Brooklyn Park, Minn. After spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on care for his daughter Olivia, Dan Maccoux expects to be in debt for the rest of his life. (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP)

Americans' only option: Negotiate

Importantly for Americans, the survey found that 75% of people with medical debt had tried to negotiate their bills and a majority of them were successful.

LendingTree recommended several approaches to try: request a summary of benefits and coverage from your insurance, get an itemized copy of your hospital bill, see if you qualify for payment assistance programs, offer to pay upfront for a discount, and enroll in a payment plan through the health care provider.

“We’re probably one of the only countries in the world that places the burden on patients,” Brennan said. “You talk to your friends in other countries and say, ‘I just had a very successful negotiation with my hospital over a service.’ They’d look at you like you have three heads.”

Both Brennan and LendingTree’s Giovanetti agreed that these findings stress the fact that the U.S. health care system values money before anything else.

“It’s not a good look,” Brennan said. "Unfortunately, I don’t see it improving. It would need very radical cultural shifts in American health care. While people say a lot of nice-sounding words, like value-based care and patient empowerment, et cetera, the reality is that the system has always and will continue to place profits over people.”

Adriana Belmonte is a reporter and editor covering politics and health care policy for Yahoo Finance. You can follow her on Twitter @adrianambells and reach her at adriana@yahoofinance.com.

READ MORE:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.ER visits and childbirth are leading causes of medical debt, survey finds

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Some risks of the ship breaking’: How the Suez Canal blockage could move from meme to ‘serious obstruction’

    The mammoth cargo ship marooned in the Suez Canal has the potential to inflict damage on a global economy still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Biden administration prioritizes 'crucial' infrastructure project that Trump snubbed

    On Thursday, Buttigieg told the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee that the Biden administration would be prioritizing the construction of the Gateway Program.

  • ARK Innovation Fund Has Reshuffled Its Holdings. What That Means for Investors.

    As assets poured into the exchange-traded fund, the managers began to reshape the portfolio: moving from a small-cap to a mid-cap focus, with some large-cap names.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Steps Up With 5 Stocks In Buy Zones; Tesla, Nio Story Time Over

    The market rally is improving, but challenging. ASML leads chip stocks in buy zones. Former winners Tesla and Roku are damaged.

  • Estate tax proposal from Bernie Sanders would mean big bills for America's wealthiest

    Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-VT) recently introduced an estate tax plan that specifically lists the wealthiest Americans.

  • Alibaba, Amazon, Palantir, Google, Takeda, Unity — What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On Thursday

    Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management sends out an email every night listing the stocks that were bought or sold by the firm's ETFs that day. In recent months, the emails have known to cause certain stocks to see a spike in the after-hours session. Here’s a list of 39 stocks that the hedge fund bought and sold on Thursday. Trades For Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF): Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN): Bought 468,600 shares of the online real estate company, representing about 0.25% of the ETF. Opendoor stock closed 2.35% higher at $23.04 on Thursday and were down 0.65% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $39.24 and low of $10.55. Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN): Sold 3,571 shares of the global e-commerce giant, representing about 0.28% of the ETF. Amazon.com stock closed 1.32% lower at $X on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $3,552.25 and low of $1,885.78. Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE: BABA): Sold 51,402 shares of the ABC company, representing about 0.29% of the ETF. Alibaba stock closed 2.99% lower at $222.72 on Thursday and were up 0.96% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $319.32 and low of $184.5. Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY): Sold 78,519 shares of the ABC company, representing about 0.16% of the ETF. Tencent stock closed 0.79% higher at $77.42 on Thursday and was further up 0.31% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $99.40 and low of $46.98. Trades For Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSE: ARKG) Signify Health Inc (NYSE: SGFY): Bought 68,499 shares of the healthcare tech company, representing about 0.19% of the ETF. Signify stock closed 13.3% higher at $27.52 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $40.79 and low of $22.13. Seer Inc (NASDAQ: SEER): Bought 77,391 shares of the life sciences company, representing about 0.04% of the ETF. Seer stock closed 8.14% lower at $41.74 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $86.55 and low of 38.37. Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ: SDGR): Bought 112,514 shares of the life sciences and materials science company, representing about 0.08% of the ETF. Schrodinger stock closed 3.61% lower at $69.43 on Thursday and surged 0.79% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $117 and low of $35.80. Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RPTX): Bought 1,028 shares of the Canadian oncology company, representing about 0.0003% of the ETF. Repare stock closed 6.07% higher at $30.05 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $46.44 and low of $21.45. Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC): Bought 80,118 shares of the telemedicine company, representing about 0.15% of the ETF. Teladoc stock closed 3.2% lower at $176.16 on Thursday and were up 0.82% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of 308 and low of $134.12. Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY): Bought 127,800 shares of the ultrasound tech company, representing about 0.02% of the ETF. Butterfly stock closed 2.6% lower at $18 on Thursday and were up 0.83% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $29.13 and low of $9.34. Adaptive Biotechnology Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT): Bought 180,617 shares of the life sciences company, representing about 0.0756% of the ETF. Adaptive stock closed 0.78% lower at $38.68 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $71.25 and low of $22.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX): Sold 102,956 shares of the biopharma company, representing about 0.23% of the ETF. Vertex stock closed 0.39% lower at $212.36 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $306.08 and low of $202.56. Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co (NYSE: TAK): Sold 113,025 shares of the Japanese pharma company, representing about 0.024% of the ETF. Takeda stock closed 0.16% lower at $19.23 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $20 and low of $14.46. Roche Holding (OTC: RHHBY): Sold 36,861 shares of the Swiss healthcare company, representing about 0.01% of the ETF. Roche stock closed marginally lower at $40.65 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $47.15 and low of $36.42. Trades For Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC): Bought 180,692 shares of the telemedicine company, representing about 0.15% of the ETF. Teladoc stock closed 3.2% lower at $176.16 on Thursday and was up 0.82% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of 308 and low of $134.12. Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U): Bought 200,700 shares of the video game software development company, representing about 0.0844% of the ETF. Unity stock closed 1.97% lower at $90.88 on Thursday and surged 0.35% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $174.94 and low of $65.11. Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR): Bought 783,500 shares of the big data analytics company, representing about 0.791% of the ETF. Palantir stock closed 3.20% higher at $22.58 on Thursday and surged 0.53% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $45 and low of $8.90. Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG): Bought 148,542 shares of the online real estate marketplace company, representing about 0.0847% of the ETF. Zillow stock closed 1.4% lower at $131.35 on Thursday and was up 0.49% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $212.40 and low of $28.26. Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM): Bought 50,395 shares of the video calling company, representing about 0.0734% of the ETF. Zoom stock closed 0.04% lower at $314.85 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $588.84 and low of $108.53. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE): Bought 306,976 shares of the clinical-stage biotech company, representing about 0.1075% of the ETF. Fate stock closed 4.22% lower at $78.52 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $121.16 and low of $19.80. Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM): Bought 122,367 shares of advanced genetic medicines innovator, representing about 0.0469% of the ETF. Beam stock closed 3.08% higher at $83.34 on Thursday and was further up 1.69% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $126.90 and low of $14.80. Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE): Bought 100,684 shares of the internet and mobile platform company, representing about 0.0926%% of the ETF. Sea stock closed 2.59% higher at $202.6 on Thursday and was further up 0.59% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $285 and low of $40.41. Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TECHY): Sold 307,283 shares of Chinese multinational company, representing about 0.1102% of the ETF. Tencent stock closed 0.79% higher at $77.42 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $99.40 and low of $46.98. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN): Sold 27,672 shares of the biotech company, representing about 0.06% of the ETF. Regeneron stock closed 0.69% higher at $463.48 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $664.64 and low of $424.02. Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL): Sold 309,932 shares of the online payment company, representing about 0.33% of the ETF. Paypal stock closed 0.01% lower at $234.24 on Thursday and rose 0.11% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $309.14 and low of $89.88. Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG): Sold 434,179 shares of the flash data storage company, representing about 0.0412% of the ETF. Pure stock closed 1.24% higher at $21.15 on Thursday and was down 1.65% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $29.53 and low of $10.54. Paccar Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR): Sold 134,000 shares of the truck maker, representing about 0.0564% of the ETF. Paccar stock closed 1.27% higher at $92.27 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $103.19 and low of $55.93. Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS): Sold 71,063 shares of the pharma company, representing about 0.0287% of the ETF. Novartis stock closed 1.37% higher at $87.21 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $98.52 and low of $74.3. Trades for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSE: ARKQ) Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SPFR): Bought 68,100 shares of the blank check company, representing about 0.217% of the ETF. Jaws stock closed 0.5% higher at $10.20 on Thursday and surged 0.98% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $12.10 and low of $9.95. Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU): Bought 31,505 shares of the Chinese internet company, representing about 0.2048% of the ETF. Baidu stock closed 14.5% lower at $204.57 on Thursday and was up 2.65% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $354.8 and low of $90.94. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL): Sold 3,088 shares of the Google parent company, representing about 0.197% of the ETF. Alphabet stock closed marginally lower at $2032.46 on Thursday and were up 0.37% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $2145.14 and low of $1075.08. Trades For ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW): Skillz Inc (NYSE: SKLZ): Bought 745,700 shares of the online mobile gaming company, representing about 0.2108% of the ETF. Skillz stock closed 3.25% lower at $19.34 on Thursday and was up 2.28% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $46.30 and low of $9.8. Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:: OPEN): Bought 453,600 shares of the online real estate company, representing about 0.15% of the ETF. Opendoor stock closed 2.35% higher at $23.04 on Thursday and was down 0.65% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $39.24 and low of $10.55. Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU): Bought 32,600 shares of the Chinese internet company, representing about 0.1% of the ETF. Baidu stock closed 14.5% lower at $204.57 on Thursday and was up 2.65% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $354.8 and low of $90.94. Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC): Bought 58,186 shares of the telemedicine company, representing about 0.1518% of the ETF. Teladoc stock closed 3.2% lower at $X176.16 on Thursday and was up 0.82% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of 308 and low of $134.12. Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI): Sold 6765 shares of the Argentine online marketplace company, representing about 0.14% of the ETF. Mercadolibre stock closed 1.06% higher at $1402.50 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $2020 and low of $435.04. Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE): Sold 120,362 shares of the global exchange company, representing about 0.2% of the ETF. Intercontinental stock closed 0.29% lower at $112.28 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $119 and low of $72.51. Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL): Sold 56,687 shares of the online payment company, representing about 0.19% of the ETF. Paypal stock closed 0.01% lower at $234.24 on Thursday and rose 0.11% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $309.14 and low of $89.88. Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU): Sold 42,662 shares of the television streaming platform company, representing about 0.2% of the ETF. Roku stock closed 0.26% lower at $317.62 on Thursday and was up 0.35% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $486.7 and low of $79.38. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaChip Shortage Leads Ford To Idle F-150 Plant Through SundayTesla, Nio, And Riot Blockchain Trump FAANG Stocks For Indian Investors© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • These 2 EV Stocks Have Over 100% Upside on the Horizon, Says Analyst

    They say that politics are downstream from culture – but so are the stock markets. And sometimes, culture informs our investment decisions in ways that we could never have predicted just a decade earlier. The electric vehicle sector is one such sector, in the early stages of its takeoff. EVs are more than just the flagship of an environmentalist’s wish list. They are the showboats of new automotive technology, promising several advantages over internal combustion technology: cleaner vehicles, higher performance, and a revolution in battery technology that will certainly carry over into the broader economy. With all of that behind it, it’s no wonder that 5-star analyst Tate Sullivan, of Maxim Group, sees current conditions offering an opportunity to buy into EV stocks. He notes that EV companies in his coverage universe have been executing well on consistent expansion strategies, building up both production capacity and distribution networks. Sullivan is especially bullish on two EV stocks, noting that each could climb over 100% higher in the year ahead. Using TipRanks’ database, we did a deep dive into the data to find out what makes both so attractive. Beam Global (BEEM) First up of Sullivan’s picks is Beam Global, a solar tech company that focuses on creating charging solution for electric vehicles and drones. Beam’s flagship product is the EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), a solar powered, stand alone charging station that fits into standard parking spaces and is compatible with most models of electric vehicle. The EV ARC operates off the grid, increasing its installation flexibility – and its reliability. Beam boasts that the EV ARC can be installed without construction permits in just a few minutes, an advantage conferred directly by its independent, off-the-grid design. Additionally, the charging units can be easily moved should the customer need to relocate. These attributes make the system attractive to fleet customers, and Beam lists over two dozen California municipalities and State government agencies on its customer list. Earlier this year, Beam announced that it saw record deliveries in 4Q20, with 33 EV ARC systems delivered and installed during the quarter. This was more than any previous Q4, and more than the three previous quarters of 2020. Looking at Beam, Sullivan believes that the company’s success in delivering is sustainable, noting, "BEEM can support larger orders from its current manufacturing facility by adding workers and shifts.” The analyst added, “We continue to expect BEEM shares will anticipate large orders for the company's primary clean energy EV charging infrastructure product, the EV ARC. While many other companies in the EV market are developing products, factories, and supply chains, BEEM already has revenue, repeat customers, and a plan to significantly increase capacity.” In line with his optimistic approach, Sullivan rates BEEM a Buy along with a $90 price target. This figure implies a 124% upside from current levels. (To watch Sullivan’s track record, click here) Looking at the consensus breakdown, 2 Buys and 1 Hold have been issued in the last three months. Therefore, BEEM gets a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Based on the $69.33 average price target, shares could surge ~72% in the next year. (See BEEN stock analysis on TipRanks) GreenPower Motor (GP) From innovations in charging infrastructure, we’ll switch over to actual EVs. GreenPower Motor is a maker of commercial electric vehicles, with a line of busses marketed to school districts and urban mass transit systems, as well as cargo vans fit for light hauling duties. The company’s prime product is the EV Star, an adaptable electric drive cab and chassis capable of modification into truck, van, or bus configurations. GreenPower also builds and markets full size, low-ride transit busses of more conventional design. GreenPower is based in Vancouver, Canada, and boasts a strong customer base in the state of California. The California state government has directed that, by 2035, all new vehicles sold in the state must be zero-emission; this opens up a large market for companies like GreenPower, and the company currently boasts Sacramento Regional Transit, the Port of Oakland, and the University of California system among its customers. Sullivan points out that “GP has already announced plans to increase monthly production of electric school buses and shuttle vans ahead of larger orders,” and to expand its manufacturing facilities. The company reported having 95 vehicles ‘completed but not delivered’ or in production at the end of Q4, and is seeing increased customer orders. Recent new customers include Zeem Solutions, an e-mobility logistics company that ordered 30 EV Star vans, and Washington State’s Grant Transit Authority, which ordered four wireless-charging EV Stars. In February, GP announced an agreement to provide up to 150 EV Star cab and chassis units to Forest River, Inc., a maker of cutaway bus, motorhomes, and trucks. Referring to the Forest River agreement, Sullivan wrote, “We believe this order will help GP secure orders from other EV customers. In addition to announcing this order, GP believes its current monthly production of EV Star and electric school buses can lead to $75M of annual revenue.” To this end, the Maxim analyst rates the stock a Buy, and his $45 price target indicates room for 125% growth in the next 12 months. Judging by the consensus breakdown, opinions are anything but mixed. With 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells assigned in the last three months, the word on the Street is that GP is a Strong Buy. At $41, the average price target implies 116% upside potential. (See GP stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for EV stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • The housing market already is on fire, and inflation will soon follow, this former Morgan Stanley economist argues

    Manoj Pradhan, formerly a Morgan Stanley managing director in charge of global economics and the founder of Talking Heads Macroeconomics, said at a presentation held by fund manager Tabula Investment Management that inflation is going to heat up just when the Federal Reserve expects it to cool down, next year. Pradhan argued that the breakdown of the Phillips curve — the traditional relationship that shows inflation rising as unemployment falls — occurred because of China’s entrance into the global labor force. Pradhan also noted caring for the elderly will be labor intensive.

  • I want to open an IRA — should I choose a traditional IRA or a Roth?

    Is that right and which is better a Roth or regular IRA? You have until the tax filing deadline to make IRA contributions for tax year 2020. At your ages, you can each contribute up to $6,000 to a traditional IRA, a Roth IRA, or any combination of the two you choose.

  • Suspension of Suez Canal traffic deepens global container crunch

    The suspension of traffic through the Suez Canal has deepened problems for shipping lines that were already facing disruption and delays in supplying retail goods to consumers, shipping sources said. Container shipping companies, carrying products ranging from mobile phones and designer goods to bananas, have been struggling for months with disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic and a surge in demand for retail goods that led to wider logistical bottlenecks around the world. In the latest challenge, more than 30 container ships are unable to sail after the 400-metre (430-yard) Ever Given boxship ran aground in the Suez Canal, blocking transit, the sources said.

  • The Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Share Price Is Up 86% And Shareholders Are Holding On

    These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But you can...

  • Arkansas Governor Signs Bill That Allows Medical Workers to Deny LGBTQ Patients

    Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchison signed a bill on Friday that will allow doctors to refuse to treat people based on their religious and moral beliefs.

  • China announces retailiatory U.K. sanctions over Xingjiang move

    A statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry said the move by the Western bloc was based on “nothing but lies and disinformation, flagrantly breaches international law and basic norms governing international relations, grossly interferes in China’s internal affairs, and severely undermines China-U.K. relations.”

  • Efforts to Refloat Container Ship Continue Into the Night as Impact of Suez Blockage Grows

    Efforts to refloat the container ship blocking the Suez Canal continued into the night of March 25-26, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said.The authority published this footage showing the dredger Mashhour being used to dislodge the ship. In a statement, the SCA said they aimed to remove 15,000 to 20,000 cubic metres of sand from around the bow of the ship.The owner of the ship said they aimed to dislodge the ship by Saturday, according to Nikkei Asia.The Suez Canal Authority said the container ship Ever Given, sailing under the flag of Panama, ran aground as visibility decreased due to a dust storm on March 23. The 400-meter-long ship had a total tonnage of 224,000 tons and was passing through the canal on its journey from China to Rotterdam, the authority said. Credit: Suez Canal Authority via Storyful

  • China sanctions Britons over West's Xinjiang criticism

    China slapped sanctions on several British politicians and organizations Friday after the U.K. joined the European Union and others in sanctioning Chinese officials accused of human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region. In the latest salvo in its full-bore response to Western criticism, China sanctioned four British institutions and nine individuals, including prominent lawmakers who have criticized the treatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang.

  • Salvage Squad Set to Unload Suez Ship Box by 40-Foot Box

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.The company battling to dislodge a ship that’s blocking the Suez Canal said a crane will arrive at the location this weekend to begin the painstaking process of removing some of the vessel’s cargo in a bid to help it refloat.The Ever Given, a 400-meter long container ship with almost $1 billion of cargo on board, jammed itself fast into the banks of the waterway on Tuesday, and estimates for it to be freed have now risen to over a week. Tug boats and dredgers have made a little progress, but the urgent need to restart the canal means thousands of the carrier’s steel boxes need removing as soon as possible so that the carrier sits higher in the water.“We are awaiting the arrival of a crane with which we can lift containers from the ship,” Peter Berdowski, chief executive officer of Boskalis Westminster, the parent company of the salvage team SMIT, said on Dutch television on Friday. “We will start taking containers from the ship anyway this weekend.”The pressure is on to get the ship floated and out of the way as soon as possible. The blockage is holding up something like 10% of global trade and a swath of imports that are critical to Europe’s supply chains and industry. Scores of ships have already decided to go the long way around -- passing the southern tip of Africa -- also depriving Egypt of vital revenue.PrecedentThere is precedent for a lightering operation. Back in November 2004, another vessel, this time a Suezmax-class oil tanker named Tropic Brilliance, ran aground after mechanical problems in the canal, wedging itself across the conduit in a similar way to the Ever Given. Canal authorities were forced to close the canal. In an almost carbon copy of events over the past three days, tugboats tried to use their immense pulling power to free the tanker, which was carrying 85,000 tons of fuel oil, but those efforts failed.Ultimately, salvage experts brought another tanker alongside, the El Nabila, and transferred roughly 22,000 tons of cargo. On the third day of the grounding, and lighter after the transfer, tugboats were able to free the Tropic Brilliance and reopen the canal. The grounding triggered what, until then, was one of the longest closures of the waterway in years.But lightering the Ever Given will be a different matter. The boxship can carry 20,000 twenty-foot equivalent containers. If salvage experts need to move the same proportion of cargo as they did to free the Tropic Brilliance, it would entail physically removing, one by one, about a quarter of the boxes, an operation that will take days.Helicopter OptionAnother option mooted for this lightering process was to deploy powerful helicopters that could take off the boxes -- each one potentially holding up to 22 tons of cargo. They would be hugely expensive, costing an upfront fee and an hourly rate that can get up to $20,000, according Joseph Farrell III, director of business development at Resolve Marine, a company that offers salvage services. He declined to comment about Ever Given specifically.Air lifting could only be performed by a special type of aircraft called sky-crane helicopters that are able to haul loads of 25,000 pounds (about 12.5 tons), according to Nick Sloane, the salvage master responsible for re-floating the Costa Concordia, which capsized off Italy in 2012.“It is concerning that they haven’t gotten her out yet,” said Alan Murphy, CEO of Sea-Intelligence. “If there’s news that the hull has been breached, or they need to evacuate the boxes to get her free, then it’s a big-time problem.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Facebook plans to reopen California HQ on May 10

    Major tech companies including Facebook were among the fastest to shift to work from home during last year's lockdowns and have regularly extended the freedom to continue do so for their employees. Ride-sharing firm Uber Technologies Inc said on Thursday it plans to reopen its offices at Mission Bay, San Francisco, with 20% occupancy on March 29, and provide an option for its staff to return to work on a "voluntary basis".

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – March 27th, 2021

    It’s a bullish start to the day for the majors. Steering clear of the day’s pivot levels would support another breakout day.

  • A new Android spyware masquerades as a 'system update'

    Security researchers say a powerful new Android malware masquerading as a critical system update can take complete control of a victim's device and steal their data. The malware was found bundled in an app called "System Update" that had to be installed outside of Google Play, the app store for Android devices. Researchers at mobile security firm Zimperium, which discovered the malicious app, said once the victim installs the malicious app, the malware communicates with the operator's Firebase server, used to remotely control the device.

  • Things Just Keep Getting Worse for Hedge Funds as Long Bets Sour

    (Bloomberg) -- In a year when mutual-fund stock pickers are shining, their hedge-fund counterparts are bleeding.After being burned during January’s retail-driven short squeeze in stocks such as GameStop Corp., now hedge funds are feeling the pain on the long side as well. A basket of the 50 most-popular stocks has fallen this month, while a group of the 50 most-crowded shorts gained, dealing a double blow to performance, client data compiled by Morgan Stanley’s prime brokerage unit show.As a result, the long-short spread, a measure of the industry’s above-market returns, or alpha, has worsened after a brief recovery in February. Down almost 11% since the end of December, hedge funds’ alpha is heading for the worst year since at least 2015.While Morgan Stanley didn’t identify any specific stocks, the latest hedge-fund filings shed some light on what positions may have added insult to injury. Churchill Capital Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, and internet stocks like Twitter Inc. and Zillow Group Inc. were among their favorites at the start of this year, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. These stocks are down more than 20% this month as rising yields sparked a sudden selloff in speculative names and richly valued technology shares.“The market keeps shifting every few days or every week,” said Jeffrey Kleintop, chief global investment strategist for Charles Schwab & Co. “In many cases, hedge funds tend to be -- not all of them -- but they’re often momentum traders,” he added. “As soon as something starts to get momentum, it suddenly reverses and they get caught on the wrong side.”The weak showing contrasts with mutual funds that just had one of their best starts to a year in a decade. Large-cap active funds beat their benchmarks by an average of 2 percentage points in the first two months of 2021, according to Bank of America.Read more: With Tech Oligarchy Shaken, Active Funds Are Having a Great TimeThat comparison isn’t strictly apples to apples, though. Hedge funds are evaluated on their most concentrated bets, while mutual funds are judged by the performance of all their holdings. Still, that doesn’t change the fact that professional speculators are doing poorly, at least going by client data at Morgan Stanley.It’s a rare blunder for an industry that’s historically been good at picking stocks. Their alpha from crowded longs and shorts stayed positive in most of the previous six years, averaging more than 5%, Morgan Stanley’s data show.“Unlike the pain seen back in January which came almost entirely from the short side, longs are now the ones weighing most heavily” on returns, Morgan Stanley wrote in the note. “Performance has been challenging over the past few weeks, with most strategies capturing little upside in the first half of March, and now capturing much of the recent downside.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.