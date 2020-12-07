Medical Device Additive Manufacturing Market Analysis by Technology, Product, Application and Geography 2020-2027

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Additive Manufacturing Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Technology; By Product; and By Application, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The medical device additive manufacturing market is expected to reach US$ 4,440.5 million by 2027 from US$ 1,350.4 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2020 to 2027. Factors such as increasing demand for additive manufacturing in healthcare, and rising incidence of musculoskeletal and dental diseases are expected to boost the growth of the global medical device additive manufacturing market. However, the market is limited by exorbitant costs of automated medical device additive manufacturing during the forecast period.



Based on technology, the medical device additive manufacturing market is segmented into laser sintering, stereolithography, electron beam melting, and extrusion. In 2019, the laser-sintering segment accounted for the highest share of the market. The market growth of this segment is attributed to the fact that there is no need to provide support structures for fragile and thin parts of devices, unlike the devices produced with the use of stereolithography. Further, high precision in geometries achieved by laser sintering is not possible with any other technology; thus, the market for this segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the 2020-2027.



The healthcare sector has been witnessing rapid transformation since the last few years. Various technological advancements in the sector include the customization of medical devices, use of computing technologies to design medical devices, and restructuring the core build-up of these devices through technologies such as CAD-CAM and 3D printing. With a need for better healthcare facilities, technology-enabled care (TEC) solutions are being preferred in the healthcare systems in the emerging economies. The increase in elderly population, rise in incidence of chronic illnesses, and escalating need for paediatric care are the primary factors driving the growth of the healthcare sector. Various established players in this sector have been investing significant amounts of their revenue in research and development activities for the development of better and advanced products as well as technologies. Also, the availability of reimbursement for various medical procedures is contributing to the growth of the sector.



Medical device companies in the world are investing in the expansion of their capabilities and operations. Leading market players such as Medtronic; Stryker; BD; and Baxter International, Inc. are investing a significant percentage of their annual incomes in the development of their manufacturing capabilities by incorporating advanced technologies such as additive manufacturing in the overall processes. Thus, the potential advancements in the global healthcare sector provide significant opportunities to the medical device additive manufacturing market players to secure growth during the forecast period.





