Medical emergency claims the life of Ross County man

CHILLICOTHE– The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Atlantis Road in Ross County.

On Feb. 17, at approximately 6:12 p.m. a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado, driven by Adamjon Jones, 49, of Chillicothe, was traveling northbound on Atlantis Road. Jones’ vehicle drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a mailbox.

When authorities arrived on the scene it appeared that Jones was suffering from a medical emergency causing him to drive off the roadway. Life-saving measures were performed and he was transported to the Adena Regional Medical Center. Jones was pronounced deceased at the hospital a short time later.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, Union Township Fire and EMS and the Ross County Coroner’s Office.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Chillicothe man dies after crash with medical emergency on Atlantis Road